https://sputniknews.com/20220331/bidens-support-drops-green-energy-us-gun-violence-1094343699.html

Biden’s Support Drops, Green Energy, US Gun Violence

Biden’s Support Drops, Green Energy, US Gun Violence

Was the TikTok scare of 2020 all orchestrated by Facebook? Should Justice Clarence Thomas resign? Is there no low too low for Wells Fargo? 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-31T10:36+0000

2022-03-31T10:36+0000

2022-03-31T10:36+0000

gun violence

ukraine

clean energy

lithium

tiktok

radio sputnik

political misfits

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094343636_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_20cdb8cd056465dd27f3962f267407d8.png

RU Gas Fracas, Biden’s Support Drops, Green Energy, US Gun Violence Was the TikTok scare of 2020 all orchestrated by Facebook? Should Justice Clarence Thomas resign? Is there no low too low for Wells Fargo?

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, author and veteran, discusses the showdown between Russia and Europe over how to pay for Russian gas, likely outcomes for the conflict in Ukraine as peace talks continue, and how the investigation into Hunter Biden’s possible tax fraud or other crimes is developing.Guy McPherson, scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, talks about the reality of clean energy storage and the mining needed to support it and gets into what the White House’s new budget would and wouldn’t do for climate change.Dr. Yolanda Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, and Chris Thomas, community mentor and violence interrupter, discuss US gun violence from both the public health and the on-the-ground perspective, asking what’s driving increases in gun violence and what its impact is, what proposals could be effective and which are a waste of time, and how we’ve ended up with so much funding for more beat cops after years of protest.John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY, talks about the battle between New York State and Seneca Nation over casino revenue, the tactics the state has been using, and the exploitative relationship between tribal governments and the US government at different levels.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

gun violence, ukraine, clean energy, lithium, tiktok, radio sputnik, political misfits, аудио, radio