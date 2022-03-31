International
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/bidens-support-drops-green-energy-us-gun-violence-1094343699.html
Biden’s Support Drops, Green Energy, US Gun Violence
Biden’s Support Drops, Green Energy, US Gun Violence
Was the TikTok scare of 2020 all orchestrated by Facebook? Should Justice Clarence Thomas resign? Is there no low too low for Wells Fargo? 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T10:36+0000
2022-03-31T10:36+0000
gun violence
ukraine
clean energy
lithium
tiktok
radio sputnik
political misfits
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094343636_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_20cdb8cd056465dd27f3962f267407d8.png
RU Gas Fracas, Biden’s Support Drops, Green Energy, US Gun Violence
Was the TikTok scare of 2020 all orchestrated by Facebook? Should Justice Clarence Thomas resign? Is there no low too low for Wells Fargo?
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, author and veteran, discusses the showdown between Russia and Europe over how to pay for Russian gas, likely outcomes for the conflict in Ukraine as peace talks continue, and how the investigation into Hunter Biden’s possible tax fraud or other crimes is developing.Guy McPherson, scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, talks about the reality of clean energy storage and the mining needed to support it and gets into what the White House’s new budget would and wouldn’t do for climate change.Dr. Yolanda Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, and Chris Thomas, community mentor and violence interrupter, discuss US gun violence from both the public health and the on-the-ground perspective, asking what’s driving increases in gun violence and what its impact is, what proposals could be effective and which are a waste of time, and how we’ve ended up with so much funding for more beat cops after years of protest.John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY, talks about the battle between New York State and Seneca Nation over casino revenue, the tactics the state has been using, and the exploitative relationship between tribal governments and the US government at different levels.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094343636_225:0:1158:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f4e3c5632fb58211f1708f356d208120.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gun violence, ukraine, clean energy, lithium, tiktok, radio sputnik, political misfits, аудио, radio

Biden’s Support Drops, Green Energy, US Gun Violence

10:36 GMT 31.03.2022
RU Gas Fracas, Biden’s Support Drops, Green Energy, US Gun Violence
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Was the TikTok scare of 2020 all orchestrated by Facebook? Should Justice Clarence Thomas resign? Is there no low too low for Wells Fargo?
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, author and veteran, discusses the showdown between Russia and Europe over how to pay for Russian gas, likely outcomes for the conflict in Ukraine as peace talks continue, and how the investigation into Hunter Biden’s possible tax fraud or other crimes is developing.
Guy McPherson, scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, talks about the reality of clean energy storage and the mining needed to support it and gets into what the White House’s new budget would and wouldn’t do for climate change.
Dr. Yolanda Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, and Chris Thomas, community mentor and violence interrupter, discuss US gun violence from both the public health and the on-the-ground perspective, asking what’s driving increases in gun violence and what its impact is, what proposals could be effective and which are a waste of time, and how we’ve ended up with so much funding for more beat cops after years of protest.
John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY, talks about the battle between New York State and Seneca Nation over casino revenue, the tactics the state has been using, and the exploitative relationship between tribal governments and the US government at different levels.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала