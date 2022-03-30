Why Timing of Trump's Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton & Co Couldn't be Better

https://sputniknews.com/20220330/why-timing-of-trumps-lawsuit-against-hillary-clinton--co-couldnt-be-better-1094328247.html

"The timing seems wise as the lawsuit begins while Americans remain engaged considering events rather than during the summer when many are more interested in trying to enjoy time off from working. Now through November 2022, we will have plenty of time to evaluate claims and counterclaims, assuming the judge (a Bill Clinton nominee) does not dismiss Trump's lawsuit," says Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist.The ex-president's lawsuit is targeting Clinton, her 2016 presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee, DNC-linked law firm Perkins Coie, former Clinton campaign lawyers Michael Sussmann and Marc Elias, Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, ex-Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, former FBI Director James Comey and other prominent political and intelligence figures.According to Fox News, Trump's legal team is suing for "tens of millions of dollars in attorneys' fees, damages exceeding $100 million, and 'for our democracy'".The former president's legal action comes amid Special Counsel John Durham probe into the origins of the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation codenamed Crossfire Hurricane. Still, Trump is not inclined to wait until the special counsel wraps his inquiry up."The Trump brand has been damaged monetarily, so Donald Trump is taking necessary steps in this civil suit to gain a measure of redress," says Ortel. "No doubt he will amend the suit, if it is not dismissed to add in relevant developments as Durham advances his investigations and prosecutions."The Wall Street analyst forecasts that Durham has purview over criminal matters and, if he follows leads back into their true history, "he will have to take on many former presidents and their Deep State allies."Broader Legal PlanAccording to the Associated Press, Trump's lawsuit appears to be part of a "longtime legal strategy." The news outlet notes that Trump has mastered himself over decades in "repurposing political and personal grievances into causes of legal action." Speaking to Newsmax, Trump attorney Alina Habba announced that more lawsuits are coming."We have another suit being filed shortly," Habba said. "And anybody that’s going to try and make up malicious stories about him while he was sitting as president, prior to his presidency or now is going to be sued."The US mainstream media is expected to be trying to silence and ridicule Trump's effort, suggests Ortel. Following Trump's announcement of going after Hillary Clinton and her team, Hillary's spokesperson Nick Merrill stated that the former president's initiative is "nonsense." Nevertheless, they will have to respond to it, according to the analyst.If Trump's lawsuit isn't dismissed, it may amplify the ongoing internal political struggle within the Democratic Party, according to the Wall Street analyst.Trump's move comes as rumours of Hillary and Bill Clinton's political comeback is circulated by the press as the Biden-Harris administration poll numbers are continuing to plummet."What may be happening is a war to decide who will lead the Democrat Party – in this conflict Team Obama likely wants Team Biden and Team Clinton gone from relevance," suggests Ortel. "So, it may be that the Swamp will cooperate in a restoration and deification of the Obama brand by piling on Clinton, Biden and Bush corruption."Hunter's Laptop Saga Adds Fuel to the FireTo complicate matters even further, the New York Post and the Daily Mail have gone ballistic on Joe Biden's son, Hunter, by saying that the latter was involved in funding controversial Ukrainian bio-laboratories which studied dangerous pathogens, including those that could be used in biological warfare.The bombshells were dropped after Jack Maxey, a political activist and former Steve Bannon podcast co-host, stated that he would make "laptop from hell" files public. The content of the laptop, which was reportedly abandoned by Hunter Biden in a Delaware repair shop, was verified by The New York Times, 17 months after the story was broken by The New York Post.According to Ortel, Hunter's laptop revelations have triggered further suspicions about the Democratic establishment's conduct between 2016 and 2020, when Donald Trump had been smeared, attacked and impeached by the Dems.

