https://sputniknews.com/20220330/white-house-waives-executive-privilege-for-kushner-ivanka-trump-testimony-on-capitol-riots-1094329050.html

White House Waives Executive Privilege for Kushner, Ivanka Trump Testimony on Capitol Riots

White House Waives Executive Privilege for Kushner, Ivanka Trump Testimony on Capitol Riots

The House select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 storming of the US Capitol has spent nine months on its probe, digging through tens of thousands of... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T13:31+0000

2022-03-30T13:31+0000

2022-03-30T13:31+0000

donald trump

jared kushner

ivanka trump

testimony

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080178330_0:22:3071:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_4cd5a50f30acc67942a85e9f4ae274b1.jpg

The Biden administration will not assert executive privilege to withhold the testimony of Trump son-in-law and ex-senior White House advisor Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump from the public, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield has said.Kushner is expected to voluntarily appear before the House panel on Thursday.Last month, a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump said she was also in discussions with the committee on testifying.Kushner and Ivanka served as senior advisors in the Trump administration, with the former tasked with helping to coordinate a major criminal reform bill, the Middle East peace plan, the US-Mexico-Canada Trade agreement and the Covid pandemic response. Ivanka was tapped to serve as ‘director of the office of economic initiatives and entrepreneurship’, a position established especially for her, and took part in major diplomatic trips abroad.Kushner was not at the White House on the day the Capitol riot took place. The House panel has alleged that Ivanka Trump was in the Oval Office while Trump spoke to his vice president Mike Pence about throwing out electoral college votes from states where his campaign claimed major election irregularities took place.The couple will be among the highest-ranking ex-Trump administration officials to appear before the committee. Other officials, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former chief strategist Steve Bannon and former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino have been slapped with criminal contempt charges for refusing to testify. Donald Trump has dubbed the committee another Democratic Party “witch hunt” akin to Russiagate.The Supreme Court slapped down an attempt by Trump to use executive privilege to prevent the committee from obtaining White House records earlier this year.The House probe has repeatedly threatened to refer charges against the former president to the Justice Department if it finds evidence of criminal wrongdoing on his part. On Monday, US District Judge David Carber said Trump “more likely than not…corruptly attempted” to obstruct Congress by launching their “campaign to overturn a democratic election.” Trump has repeatedly denied all claims of wrongdoing.

https://sputniknews.com/20220329/trump-denies-use-of-burner-phone-on-6-jan-as-seven-hour-gap-in-phone-logs-raises-questions-1094298034.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220328/us-judge-says-trump-likely-committed-obstruction-of-congress-on-6-january-2021-1094269113.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

donald trump, jared kushner, ivanka trump, testimony