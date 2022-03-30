https://sputniknews.com/20220330/watch-burqa-clad-woman-throw-petrol-bomb-at-paramilitary-forces-bunker-in-kashmir-1094322739.html
Watch Burqa-Clad Woman Throw Petrol Bomb at Paramilitary Forces' Bunker in Kashmir
A video of a burqa-clad woman throwing a petrol bomb at a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sopore, a town in the Baramulla district of India's Jammu and Kashmir union territory, has appeared online.The 20-second CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on Tuesday evening, shows the woman walking past the bunker. Suddenly, she stops, takes out the explosive device from her bag, lights it, and throws it at the bunker. The incident cause passers-by to panic and they could be seen running to safety just as the petrol bomb was thrown.The security personnel immediately came out of the bunker with water buckets to put the fire out.On Wednesday, Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), told Indian news agency ANI that the woman had been identified. He said police are now searching for her and will arrest her soon.On Monday, another terror attack took place in Shopian District when a person hurled a grenade at a camp where members of Jammu and Kashmir's Police Special Operations Group (SOG) were housed. The grenade exploded near the camp. No damage was reported.
Attacks on police in Jammu and Kashmir have become more frequent as a massive controversy has grown up about a newly released film, 'The Kashmir Files', which tells the story of how the Kashmiri Pandits or Hindus were driven out from their homes in the Kashmir valley by the Muslim majority during the peak of insurgency in the Nineties.
A video of a burqa-clad woman throwing a petrol bomb at a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sopore, a town in the Baramulla district of India's Jammu and Kashmir union territory
, has appeared online.
The 20-second CCTV footage of the incident
, which took place on Tuesday evening, shows the woman walking past the bunker. Suddenly, she stops, takes out the explosive device from her bag, lights it, and throws it at the bunker.
The incident cause passers-by to panic and they could be seen running to safety just as the petrol bomb was thrown.
The security personnel immediately came out of the bunker with water buckets to put the fire out.
On Wednesday, Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), told Indian news agency ANI that the woman had been identified. He said police are now searching for her and will arrest her soon.
On Monday, another terror attack took place in Shopian District when a person hurled a grenade at a camp where members of Jammu and Kashmir's Police Special Operations Group (SOG) were housed. The grenade exploded near the camp. No damage was reported.