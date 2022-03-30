https://sputniknews.com/20220330/wapo-biden-family-received-nearly-5mln-from-chinese-executives-1094334997.html

WaPo: Biden Family Received Nearly $5Mln From Chinese Executives

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Entities controlled by Hunter and James Biden received $4.8 million in payments from Chinese business executives due to their relation... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

Biden's son and brother were paid $4.8 million over the course of 14 months by CEFC China Energy, the report said, citing a review of emails found on a laptop once belonging to Hunter, as well as court documents, government records and bank statements.Hunter received at least $3.79 million in payments from the Chinese energy conglomerate through consulting contracts, the report said. He also received a $1 million retainer to represent Patrick Ho, a CEFC official who was later charged in connection with a bribery scheme in Africa, according to the report.CEFC had financing from government development banks and links to the Chinese Communist Party and military, with experts on the Chinese economy saying it is unlikely that it operated independently of the government, the report added.Hunter also signed an agreement with Chinese energy executive Gongwen Dong to receive a one-time retainer payment of $500,000 as well as a $100,000 monthly stipend to jointly pursue investments, the report said. James also received a $65,000 monthly stipend under the deal, the report also said.The money was directed over a 14-month period to an account linked to Hunter, usually in $165,000 increments, according to the report. Roughly $1.4 million was then transferred to a consulting firm run by James, the report said.There was no evidence found indicating that Joe Biden personally benefited from the deals or knew about their details, the report noted.

