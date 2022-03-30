International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Video of Destroyed Ukrainian S-300 Missile System Released
Video of Destroyed Ukrainian S-300 Missile System Released
Earlier in the day, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that 184 multiple rocket launchers (MRL), 734 field artillery and mortars, and...
2022-03-30T12:59+0000
2022-03-30T12:59+0000
situation in ukraine
world
ukraine
A video of the high-precision strike on a Ukrainian forces S-300PS anti-aircraft missile system has been released by Russia's Defence Ministry.The video shows the destroyed position of the S-300PS: several damaged and burned-out self-propelled firing systems of the S-300 missile system, including those with transport and launch containers of anti-aircraft missiles, which where scattered to the sides.The footage features a burned-out command post, a broken tower of the system for lifting the radar to the height, and burned-out transport-loading vehicles.On Wednesday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that 124 aircraft and 77 helicopters, as well as 321 drones, 214 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,750 tanks and armoured vehicles have been destroyed since the launch of the Russian special military operation.On 24 February, Russia announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine after the newly-recognised republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
Video of Destroyed Ukrainian S-300 Missile System Released

12:59 GMT 30.03.2022
Earlier in the day, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that 184 multiple rocket launchers (MRL), 734 field artillery and mortars, and 1,640 special military vehicles have been destroyed during the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
A video of the high-precision strike on a Ukrainian forces S-300PS anti-aircraft missile system has been released by Russia's Defence Ministry.
The video shows the destroyed position of the S-300PS: several damaged and burned-out self-propelled firing systems of the S-300 missile system, including those with transport and launch containers of anti-aircraft missiles, which where scattered to the sides.
The footage features a burned-out command post, a broken tower of the system for lifting the radar to the height, and burned-out transport-loading vehicles.
On Wednesday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that 124 aircraft and 77 helicopters, as well as 321 drones, 214 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,750 tanks and armoured vehicles have been destroyed since the launch of the Russian special military operation.
On 24 February, Russia announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine after the newly-recognised republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
Заголовок открываемого материала