Video of Destroyed Ukrainian S-300 Missile System Released

30.03.2022

A video of the high-precision strike on a Ukrainian forces S-300PS anti-aircraft missile system has been released by Russia's Defence Ministry.The video shows the destroyed position of the S-300PS: several damaged and burned-out self-propelled firing systems of the S-300 missile system, including those with transport and launch containers of anti-aircraft missiles, which where scattered to the sides.The footage features a burned-out command post, a broken tower of the system for lifting the radar to the height, and burned-out transport-loading vehicles.On Wednesday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that 124 aircraft and 77 helicopters, as well as 321 drones, 214 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,750 tanks and armoured vehicles have been destroyed since the launch of the Russian special military operation.On 24 February, Russia announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine after the newly-recognised republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

