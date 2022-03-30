https://sputniknews.com/20220330/talks-on-yemeni-peace-settlement-to-start-in-riyadh-on-wednesday-1094315165.html
Talks on Yemeni Peace Settlement to Start in Riyadh on Wednesday
Talks on Yemeni Peace Settlement to Start in Riyadh on Wednesday
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen talks will start on Wednesday in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh to discuss a possible peace settlement in Yemen, which has been... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
The negotiations are organized under the auspices of the United Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), comprising six Arabian monarchies, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that are fighting in the war on the side of the Yemeni government.The talks, which will run until 7 April, will touch upon the political, military, and humanitarian issues, as well as opening of the humanitarian corridors from northern Yemen, which has been under a transit blockade as well as the combat zone and the ways of reaching stability.On Tuesday, the command of the Saudi-led Arab coalition announced the suspension of military operations in Yemen from Wednesday morning.Yemen has been gripped by a conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebel movement. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the Yemeni government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The coalition has been criticized by the United Nations and human rights groups for the bombings that have led to civilian deaths.
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen talks will start on Wednesday in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh to discuss a possible peace settlement in Yemen, which has been bearing the brunt of the civil war for over six years.
The negotiations are organized under the auspices of the United Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), comprising six Arabian monarchies, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that are fighting in the war on the side of the Yemeni government.
The talks, which will run until 7 April, will touch upon the political, military, and humanitarian issues, as well as opening of the humanitarian corridors from northern Yemen, which has been under a transit blockade as well as the combat zone and the ways of reaching stability.
On Tuesday, the command of the Saudi-led Arab coalition announced the suspension of military operations in Yemen
from Wednesday morning.
Yemen has been gripped by a conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebel movement. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the Yemeni government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The coalition has been criticized by the United Nations and human rights groups for the bombings that have led to civilian deaths.