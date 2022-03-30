https://sputniknews.com/20220330/susan-collins-becomes-first-republican-senator-to-confirm-jackson-to-us-supreme-court-1094329381.html

Susan Collins Becomes First Republican Senator to Confirm Jackson to US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Sen. Susan Collins announced on Wednesday that she will vote to confirm the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the US Supreme... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

The 117th Senate consists of 48 Democrats, two independents (both caucus with the Democrats) and 50 Republicans. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has expressed support for Jackson. In addition, Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to cast the decisive vote in the event of a tie.President Biden nominated Jackson to the US Supreme Court in February, fulfilling his promise to nominate the first black woman to the bench.Last week, Senate Minority Leader McConnell said he cannot support Jackson's nomination. Republicans and others have criticized Jackson for being an activist rather than interpreting the Constitution, and for allegedly being lenient in sentencing those charged with the sexual abuse of minors.

