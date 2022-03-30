International
Live Video: ISS Expedition 66 Crew Deorbit Burn and Landing
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/soyuz-ms-19-with-iss-expedition-66-crew-lands-in-kazakhstan-1094324399.html
Soyuz MS-19 With ISS Expedition 66 Crew Lands in Kazakhstan
Soyuz MS-19 With ISS Expedition 66 Crew Lands in Kazakhstan
Earlier in the day, the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 carrying American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T11:33+0000
2022-03-30T11:44+0000
tech
iss
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The capsule of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft has landed in Kazakhstan, the Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov have returned to Earth from the International Space Station together with the American astronaut Mark Vande Hai. The landing took place 147 kilometres southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan. At 10:21 Moscow time, the Soyuz MS-19 undocked from the ISS, at 13:34 the ship's propulsion system went into braking, after which it began deorbiting. Then the Soyuz was divided into compartments, and the descent vehicle with the crew entered the dense layers of the Earth's atmosphere.Dubrov and Vande arrived at the ISS on 9 April 2021, along with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft. Shkaplerov arrived on the next spacecraft on 5 October.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, iss, world

Soyuz MS-19 With ISS Expedition 66 Crew Lands in Kazakhstan

11:33 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 11:44 GMT 30.03.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Earlier in the day, the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 carrying American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS).
The capsule of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft has landed in Kazakhstan, the Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov have returned to Earth from the International Space Station together with the American astronaut Mark Vande Hai.
The landing took place 147 kilometres southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.
At 10:21 Moscow time, the Soyuz MS-19 undocked from the ISS, at 13:34 the ship's propulsion system went into braking, after which it began deorbiting. Then the Soyuz was divided into compartments, and the descent vehicle with the crew entered the dense layers of the Earth's atmosphere.
Dubrov and Vande arrived at the ISS on 9 April 2021, along with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft. Shkaplerov arrived on the next spacecraft on 5 October.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала