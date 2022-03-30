https://sputniknews.com/20220330/soyuz-ms-19-with-iss-expedition-66-crew-lands-in-kazakhstan-1094324399.html

Soyuz MS-19 With ISS Expedition 66 Crew Lands in Kazakhstan

Earlier in the day, the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 carrying American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

The capsule of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft has landed in Kazakhstan, the Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov have returned to Earth from the International Space Station together with the American astronaut Mark Vande Hai. The landing took place 147 kilometres southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan. At 10:21 Moscow time, the Soyuz MS-19 undocked from the ISS, at 13:34 the ship's propulsion system went into braking, after which it began deorbiting. Then the Soyuz was divided into compartments, and the descent vehicle with the crew entered the dense layers of the Earth's atmosphere.Dubrov and Vande arrived at the ISS on 9 April 2021, along with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft. Shkaplerov arrived on the next spacecraft on 5 October.

