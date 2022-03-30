https://sputniknews.com/20220330/slovakia-reportedly-orders-reducing-russias-embassy-staff-by-35-personnel-1094332448.html

Slovakia Reportedly Orders Cutting Russia's Embassy Staff by 35 Personnel

On Monday, Moscow gave three Slovak diplomats 72 hours to leave Russia in retaliation for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bratislava earlier in March. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

Slovakia has ordered cutting the Russian embassy staff by 35 personnel, Reuters reported, citing the Slovak Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.According to Juraj Tomaga, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, the aim of the move is to "set a maximum number of diplomatic and service passport holders at this (Russian) mission."The move comes two days after Russia ousted three Slovak diplomats, giving them 72 hours to leave the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned Slovakian Ambassador Lubomir Regak and informed him about Moscow’s decision, which was made in response to the expulsion of three employees of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava earlier this month.

