Sean Hannity Brands Joe Biden as 'Walking, Talking Liability' to United States & the World
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing into law the "Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021", at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022
Commenting on how Biden’s staffers provide the POTUS with “daily cheat sheets” that feature answers to “the most basic questions” about his own policies, Hannity said: “Ask yourself what kind president needs a note card to answer a basic and predictable question?”
US President Joe Biden has come under fire from Fox News host Sean Hannity over a number of gaffes the POTUS has committed during his recent visit to Europe.
Noting how Biden, for example, appeared to suggest that US soldiers “will soon be on the ground in Ukraine”, how he forgot the name of the US Secretary of Defense, and how he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”, Hannity described the US head of state as a “walking, talking liability” to the United States and to the world.
He also pointed out how Biden’s staffers provide the US president with “daily cheat sheets featuring one sentence answers to the most simple, the most basic questions about Joe’s own policies”.
“Ask yourself what kind president needs a note card to answer a basic and predictable question?” Hannity inquired.
“I’ll say it, I was right before the election, Joe Biden is not well, he is not competent, he’s so cognitively weak that his own staffers are trying to stop him from going off script, which frankly I agree with. It’s a necessary protection in these perilous times,” he continued. “Almost everything he says is poorly read from a teleprompter or these new note cards, almost all the questions that he has taken by the media mob are preselected by White House staffers and still despite all of this assistance, Joe is struggling worse than ever.”
During his recent visit to Poland and addressing the US troops stationed in the country, Biden made remarks that were regarded by some as revealing the United States' plans to put boots on the ground in Ukraine.
And while berating Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech in Warsaw, Biden declared that "this man cannot remain in power", prompting the White House to clarify that the POTUS did not call for a regime change in Russia.