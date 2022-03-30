https://sputniknews.com/20220330/sean-hannity-brands-joe-biden-as-walking-talking-liability-to-united-states--the-world-1094335992.html

Sean Hannity Brands Joe Biden as 'Walking, Talking Liability' to United States & the World

30.03.2022

US President Joe Biden has come under fire from Fox News host Sean Hannity over a number of gaffes the POTUS has committed during his recent visit to Europe.Noting how Biden, for example, appeared to suggest that US soldiers “will soon be on the ground in Ukraine”, how he forgot the name of the US Secretary of Defense, and how he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”, Hannity described the US head of state as a “walking, talking liability” to the United States and to the world.He also pointed out how Biden’s staffers provide the US president with “daily cheat sheets featuring one sentence answers to the most simple, the most basic questions about Joe’s own policies”.“Ask yourself what kind president needs a note card to answer a basic and predictable question?” Hannity inquired.During his recent visit to Poland and addressing the US troops stationed in the country, Biden made remarks that were regarded by some as revealing the United States' plans to put boots on the ground in Ukraine.And while berating Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech in Warsaw, Biden declared that "this man cannot remain in power", prompting the White House to clarify that the POTUS did not call for a regime change in Russia.

