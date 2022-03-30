https://sputniknews.com/20220330/russia-iran-agree-to-strengthen-cooperation-in-all-areas-notwithstanding-us-sanctions-moscow-1094325436.html

Russia, Iran Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in All Areas, Notwithstanding US Sanctions: Moscow

Russia, Iran Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in All Areas, Notwithstanding US Sanctions: Moscow

The Islamic Republic has lived under Western sanctions for decades, and has developed extensive measures to shield itself from the restrictions and use them to... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T11:52+0000

2022-03-30T11:52+0000

2022-03-30T12:12+0000

iran

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian have confirmed their countries' desire to continue to strengthen cooperation in all areas, notwithstanding the sanctions imposed by Western countries against both Moscow and Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following their meeting in Tunxi, China on Wednesday."A keen exchange of views on key issues of the regional and global agenda, with an emphasis on the development of the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan, took place. Heightened attention was paid to the state of affairs surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme," the statement said.The two sides were also said to have discussed the implementation of the programme for expanded cooperation set by President Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during the latter's visit to Moscow in January.Lavrov and Abdollahian met on the sidelines of a conference hosted by China of senior officials from Russia, Iran, Paksitan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the dire security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the US withdrawal last August.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iran, russia