https://sputniknews.com/20220330/russia-and-china-will-move-towards-a-multipolar-fair-world-order--lavrov-1094310186.html
Russia and China Will Move Towards a Multipolar, Fair World Order – Lavrov
Russia and China Will Move Towards a Multipolar, Fair World Order – Lavrov
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Chinese district of Tunx for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T05:30+0000
2022-03-30T05:30+0000
2022-03-30T05:37+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that amid the current, serious stage in the history of international relations, Russia and China will move to a multipolar, fair world order."We are going through a very serious stage in the history of international relations. I am convinced that as a result of this stage, the international situation will become clearer significantly and we will move together with you, together with our other like-minded people, towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order," he said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world
Russia and China Will Move Towards a Multipolar, Fair World Order – Lavrov
05:30 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 05:37 GMT 30.03.2022)
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Chinese district of Tunx for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that amid the current, serious stage in the history of international relations, Russia and China will move to a multipolar, fair world order.
"We are going through a very serious stage in the history of international relations. I am convinced that as a result of this stage, the international situation will become clearer significantly and we will move together with you, together with our other like-minded people, towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order," he said.