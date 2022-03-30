International
Russia and China Will Move Towards a Multipolar, Fair World Order – Lavrov
Russia and China Will Move Towards a Multipolar, Fair World Order – Lavrov
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Chinese district of Tunx for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that amid the current, serious stage in the history of international relations, Russia and China will move to a multipolar, fair world order."We are going through a very serious stage in the history of international relations. I am convinced that as a result of this stage, the international situation will become clearer significantly and we will move together with you, together with our other like-minded people, towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order," he said.
world

Russia and China Will Move Towards a Multipolar, Fair World Order – Lavrov

05:30 GMT 30.03.2022
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Chinese district of Tunx for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that amid the current, serious stage in the history of international relations, Russia and China will move to a multipolar, fair world order.
"We are going through a very serious stage in the history of international relations. I am convinced that as a result of this stage, the international situation will become clearer significantly and we will move together with you, together with our other like-minded people, towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order," he said.
