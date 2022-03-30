https://sputniknews.com/20220330/russia-and-china-will-move-towards-a-multipolar-fair-world-order--lavrov-1094310186.html

Russia and China Will Move Towards a Multipolar, Fair World Order – Lavrov

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Chinese district of Tunx for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that amid the current, serious stage in the history of international relations, Russia and China will move to a multipolar, fair world order."We are going through a very serious stage in the history of international relations. I am convinced that as a result of this stage, the international situation will become clearer significantly and we will move together with you, together with our other like-minded people, towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order," he said.

