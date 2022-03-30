https://sputniknews.com/20220330/nancy-pelosi-says-democracy-is-on-the-line-during-the-midterms-but-isnt-worried-1094308230.html

Nancy Pelosi Says Democracy is On The Line During the Midterms But Isn’t Worried

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that American democracy itself is on the ballot and fears for its future if Democrats lose control of Congress in the upcoming midterms.In an interview on Monday with Time’s Molly Ball during a celebration of the Toner Prize for Political Reporting, Pelosi stated that it is “absolutely essential for our democracy that we win. I fear for our democracy if Republicans ever get the gavel. Democracy is on the ballot in November.”Democrats are expected to lose some seats in November. Typically, the party that controls the White House loses seats in midterm elections. Adding to the troubles for the Democrats is President Biden’s cratering poll numbers. A recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found that only 39% of voters approve of Biden’s job performance.Pelosi dismissed as outdated the conventional wisdom which suggests that the sitting president’s party typically struggles in the midterms. “There’s nothing conventional anymore, because of the way people communicate with social media and how they receive their information, how they are called to action, how they’re called to meetings and the rest is quite different. So any past assumptions about elections are obsolete.”She bizarrely pointed to the Democrats' performance in previous midterm elections while a Republican was in the White House in order to bolster her point.She also does not think that Biden is as unpopular as polls seem to indicate. When asked if she thought any Democratic members of Congress up for election would distance themselves from Biden, she rejected the idea forcefully. “Absolutely, positively not. This is a great president. With all due respect to polling, we intend to turn out the vote. [...] No one is going to be rejecting the president.”Pelosi also had some choice words for former President Trump in the interview, stating that she did not think America’s democracy would have survived a second term and could not survive another term if Trump runs in 2024.Trump is currently leading both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical presidential election, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.

