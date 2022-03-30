https://sputniknews.com/20220330/meta-employs-consulting-firm-to-wage-campaign-against-tiktok---media-1094337123.html

Meta Employs Consulting Firm to Wage Campaign Against TikTok - Media

Meta Employs Consulting Firm to Wage Campaign Against TikTok - Media

The campaign in question is reportedly aimed at portraying TikTok as a danger to the children in the United States and to the American society. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

A consulting firm called Targeted Victory got paid by Facebook parent company Meta* to mount a campaign against social media platform TikTok, The Washington Post reports.According to the newspaper, the campaign involves “placing op-eds and letters to the editor in major regional news outlets” and “promoting dubious stories about alleged TikTok trends that actually originated on Facebook”, with the ultimate goal being turning the public against TikTok.Internal emails obtained by The Post reportedly suggest that Targeted Victory sought portray TikTok, which is owned by Chinese multinational company ByteDance headquartered in Beijing, as a danger to children and to the society in the United States.The people involved in the campaign were also encouraged to “use TikTok’s prominence as a way to deflect from Meta’s own privacy and antitrust concerns”, as the newspaper put it.While Targeted Victory declined to respond to The Post’s questions regarding the campaign, though admitting that they have represented Meta for several years.Meanwhile, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said: “We believe all platforms, including TikTok, should face a level of scrutiny consistent with their growing success.”*Meta, Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities

