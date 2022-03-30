LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Fire Tochka-U Missile on Lugansk - LPR

On Tuesday, Russia and Ukraine concluded the latest round of peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey. Moscow has announced the intention to scale down military activities in the Kiev and Chernigov regions and focus on its goals in Donbass.
Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Kiev is willing to adopt a neutral status under a system of international guarantees, upheld by the UNSC members as well as Germany, Canada, Poland, Israel and Turkey.
The official stressed that Ukraine's proposals on security guarantees do not apply to the territories of Crimea and Donbass.
