LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Fire Tochka-U Missile on Lugansk - LPR

Ukrainian Troops Fire Tochka-U Missile on Lugansk - LPR

Ukrainian troops fired a missile from a Tochka-U missile system on the city of Lugansk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.



The office said on Telegram that the shelling attack was carried out at 5:25 a.m. (2:25 a.m. GMT) from the city of Severodonetsk.