International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/live-updates-ukrainian-troops-fire-tochka-u-missile-on-lugansk---lpr-1094309880.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Fire Tochka-U Missile on Lugansk - LPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Fire Tochka-U Missile on Lugansk - LPR
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T04:37+0000
2022-03-30T04:37+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1093398673_0:0:3342:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_d7f354abd37dce1370c937ff9d26af62.jpg
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1093398673_613:0:3342:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1bab6c2eec7a5a31e10c46c25a25ac6c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
On the contact line in Donbass - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Fire Tochka-U Missile on Lugansk - LPR

04:37 GMT 30.03.2022
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
On Tuesday, Russia and Ukraine concluded the latest round of peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey. Moscow has announced the intention to scale down military activities in the Kiev and Chernigov regions and focus on its goals in Donbass.
Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Kiev is willing to adopt a neutral status under a system of international guarantees, upheld by the UNSC members as well as Germany, Canada, Poland, Israel and Turkey.
The official stressed that Ukraine's proposals on security guarantees do not apply to the territories of Crimea and Donbass.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
04:46 GMT 30.03.2022
No Destroyed Buildings in Village Near Belgorod, Russia After Explosions in the Evening - Governor
04:38 GMT 30.03.2022
Ukrainian Troops Fire Tochka-U Missile on Lugansk - LPR
Ukrainian troops fired a missile from a Tochka-U missile system on the city of Lugansk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

The office said on Telegram that the shelling attack was carried out at 5:25 a.m. (2:25 a.m. GMT) from the city of Severodonetsk.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала