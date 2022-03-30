‘Let Me Be Me’: Elon Musk Cites Eminem’s 2002 Hit in Suit Against SEC to Return His Twitter Freedom

https://sputniknews.com/20220330/let-me-be-me-elon-musk-cites-eminems-2002-hit-in-suit-against-sec-to-return-his-twitter-freedom--1094309674.html

Earlier this month, Elon Musk attempted to challenge the lawfulness of the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) requirement to reconcile all public... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

In his latest court filing against SEC Tesla CEO Elon Musk cited lyrics from one of the most iconic songs of “Rap God” Eminem, according to The Verge. The document includes a citation of the 2002 track Without Me, where the rapper sings that “The FCC won’t let me be or let me be me so let me see/ They tried to shut me down.”The lines refer to the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to fine a Colorado radio station for playing Eminem’s 2000 song The Real Slim Shady. The order was later reversed.In the Tuesday filing, FCC was replaced with SEC as Musk’s legal team wanted to show that overseeing his tweets is unconstitutional and a restraint on his free speech.Musk drew the SEC's attention some years ago after his tweets about Tesla’s privatization caused company shares to rise 11 percent which “misled investors.” Legal proceedings led to an agreement with the SEC that committed Musk to get preliminary approval from an "experienced securities lawyer" for any post regarding Tesla’s activities.

