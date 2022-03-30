https://sputniknews.com/20220330/kiev-has-essentially-agreed-to-russias-key-demands-of-not-joining-nato-deploying-bases-negotiator-1094328708.html
Kiev Has Essentially Agreed to Russia's Key Demands of Not Joining NATO, Deploying Bases: Negotiator
Kiev Has Essentially Agreed to Russia's Key Demands of Not Joining NATO, Deploying Bases: Negotiator
Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday to discuss possible solutions to end the long-running security crisis which prompted... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T13:22+0000
2022-03-30T13:22+0000
2022-03-30T13:49+0000
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Ukrainian negotiators have essentially agreed to Russia's principle security demands of rejecting NATO membership and regarding the presence of foreign military bases on its territory, Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has said.The negotiator added that Ukraine has also agreed in principle to reject the deployment of foreign bases or troops on their territory, and an obligation to conduct military exercises only with the consent of guarantor states, including Russia."In other words, Ukraine has declared its readiness to fulfill those principle demands which Russia insisted on over the past years," Medinsky said. "If these obligations are met, the threat of the creation of a NATO foothold on Ukrainian territory will be eliminated," he added.Medinsky recalled that until now, Ukraine and NATO had ignored Russian proposals to hold negotiations aimed at guaranteeing Ukrainian security while also protecting Russia's national interests. At the same time, he said, evidence has been presented by Moscow on Kiev's preparations to launch an offensive in the Donbass in the near future, forcing Russia to act.Medinsky also stressed that Moscow's position on the status of the Donbass (as independent republics) and Crimea (as part of Russia) remains unchanged. His comments followed remarks by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov earlier in the day Wednesday that Crimea's status was not up for negotiation.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine
Kiev Has Essentially Agreed to Russia's Key Demands of Not Joining NATO, Deploying Bases: Negotiator
13:22 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 30.03.2022)
Being updated
Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday to discuss possible solutions to end the long-running security crisis which prompted Moscow to launch a large-scale military operation in Ukraine last month.
Ukrainian negotiators have essentially agreed to Russia's principle security demands of rejecting NATO membership and regarding the presence of foreign military bases on its territory, Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has said.
"Yesterday, for the first time...the authorities in Kiev have declared their readiness to negotiate with Russia. They handed us on paper the principles of a possible future agreement, which provides for: a rejection of entry into NATO, fixing Ukraine's bloc-free status, a renunciation of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction," Medinsky said, speaking to Russia's Rossiya-24 broadcaster on Wednesday.
The negotiator added that Ukraine has also agreed in principle to reject the deployment of foreign bases or troops on their territory, and an obligation to conduct military exercises only with the consent of guarantor states, including Russia.
"In other words, Ukraine has declared its readiness to fulfill those principle demands which Russia insisted on over the past years," Medinsky said. "If these obligations are met, the threat of the creation of a NATO foothold on Ukrainian territory will be eliminated," he added.
Medinsky recalled that until now, Ukraine and NATO had ignored Russian proposals to hold negotiations aimed at guaranteeing Ukrainian security while also protecting Russia's national interests. At the same time, he said, evidence has been presented
by Moscow on Kiev's preparations to launch an offensive in the Donbass in the near future, forcing Russia to act.
Medinsky also stressed that Moscow's position on the status of the Donbass (as independent republics) and Crimea (as part of Russia) remains unchanged. His comments followed remarks
by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov earlier in the day Wednesday that Crimea's status was not up for negotiation.