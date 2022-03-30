John Bolton Claims Trump Mentioned Burner Phones Repeatedly Despite Ex-POTUS’s Denials

https://sputniknews.com/20220330/john-bolton-claims-trump-mentioned-burner-phones-repeatedly-despite-ex-potuss-denials-1094338031.html
Former president Donald Trump has dismissed reporting by the Washington Post accusing him of using a burner phone on the day of the January 2021 Capitol riots... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
Donald Trump repeatedly mentioned burner phones and is certainly aware of what they are, former national security advisor John Bolton has alleged.CBS News and WaPo reported earlier this week that they had obtained records showing that Trump did not use his White House phone for “over seven hours” on 6 January 2021, with the House committee investigating the riot reportedly considering whether he may have used a disposable and untraceable burner phone instead.Bolton and Trump have had a notoriously poor relationship ever since the business mogul fired the neocon over a broad range of policy disagreements in 2019. Trump has dubbed his former advisor “one of the dumbest people in Washington” and suggested the US would be “in World War Six” by now if he had listened to him.Bolton has penned a salacious tell-all memoir recalling his time in the Trump White House. Earlier this month, he claimed that Republican president would have withdrawn the US from NATO if he had won a second term.The predominantly Democrat-run House panel investigating the events of January 6 has spent nearly nine months on its probe, poring over tens of thousands of documents and extracting testimony from hundreds of witnesses, including several dozen Trump-era officials. The panel has warned that it will refer any criminal charges against Trump to the Department of Justice if it finds them.Trump has dismissed the investigation as a sideshow “witch hunt” by Democrats aimed at stopping him from returning to politics. The House probe is the latest attempt to permanently bar the former president from returning in 2024 following two failed impeachment trials and unsuccessful attempts to use amendments to the US Constitution to argue that he was mentally unfit for office.
John Bolton Claims Trump Mentioned Burner Phones Repeatedly Despite Ex-POTUS’s Denials
18:56 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 19:03 GMT 30.03.2022)
Former president Donald Trump has dismissed reporting by the Washington Post accusing him of using a burner phone on the day of the January 2021 Capitol riots, saying he doesn’t even know what a burner phone is.
Donald Trump repeatedly mentioned burner phones and is certainly aware of what they are, former national security advisor John Bolton has alleged.
Trump used “the term…in several discussions” and “knows exactly what they are” – a tool “used to avoid scrutiny and public record,” Bolton said
, according to a CBS News report.
CBS News and WaPo reported earlier this week that they had obtained records showing that Trump did not use his White House phone for “over seven hours” on 6 January 2021, with the House committee investigating the riot reportedly considering whether he may have used a disposable and untraceable burner phone instead.
“I have not idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term,” Trump said in response.
Bolton and Trump have had a notoriously poor relationship ever since the business mogul fired the neocon over a broad range of policy disagreements in 2019. Trump has dubbed his former advisor “one of the dumbest people in Washington” and suggested the US would be “in World War Six” by now if he had listened to him.
Bolton has penned a salacious tell-all memoir recalling his time in the Trump White House. Earlier this month, he claimed
that Republican president would have withdrawn the US from NATO if he had won a second term.
The predominantly Democrat-run House panel investigating the events of January 6 has spent nearly nine months on its probe, poring over tens of thousands of documents and extracting testimony from hundreds of witnesses, including several dozen Trump-era officials. The panel has warned that it will refer any criminal charges against Trump to the Department of Justice if it finds them.
Trump has dismissed the investigation as a sideshow “witch hunt” by Democrats aimed at stopping him from returning to politics. The House probe is the latest attempt to permanently bar the former president from returning in 2024 following two failed impeachment trials and unsuccessful attempts to use amendments to the US Constitution to argue that he was mentally unfit for office.