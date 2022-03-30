Jada Pinkett Smith Calls for 'Healing' After Husband Will Smith Apologises for Slapping Chris Rock
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been struggling with a medical condition called alopecia areata that causes acute hair loss, was mocked by comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. This didn't go down well with Jade's husband Will Smith, who lost his temper.
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has posted a cryptic note after the Oscar incident in which her actor husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke about her.
She took to her Instagram* and wrote, "This is the season for healing. And I'm here for it."
While on stage, Chris Rock took a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith over her hair loss, referencing the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane', in which Demi Moore appears with a shaved head. The actress had to shave her head last year due to alopecia.
He said that Jada was starring in 'G.I. Jane 2' because of her bald head, incensing the Fresh Prince.
Will then went onstage and slapped Rock, who, in response to this, told the crowd, "Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."
Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife`s name out of your fu**ing mouth!"
This sparked off a massive social media uproar as netizens slammed Will's behaviour and the Academy also called for a probe of this incident to take strict action against him.
After facing a lot of criticism, Will issued an apology to Chris and the Academy and said, "Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."
"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."
