International
Live Video: ISS Expedition 66 Crew Undocks From ISS as it Prepares to Return to Earth
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/goal-achieved-cristiano-ronaldo-shares-his-emotions-as-portugal-qualify-for-qatar-world-cup-1094311117.html
'Goal Achieved': Cristiano Ronaldo Shares His Emotions as Portugal Qualify for Qatar World Cup
'Goal Achieved': Cristiano Ronaldo Shares His Emotions as Portugal Qualify for Qatar World Cup
North Macedonia may have caused the biggest upset of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers by stunning European champions Italy in the play-offs, but Blagoja... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T06:38+0000
2022-03-30T06:38+0000
sport
sport
sport
cristiano ronaldo
portugal
fifa world cup
fifa world cup 2022
2022 fifa world cup
world cup qualifier
playoff
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091886396_0:244:2620:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_34f19fda0c9286b4587c79d6ad370709.jpg
An overjoyed Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share his emotions after his national team secured its place in the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday. While the Manchester United ace didn't score in the game against the Macedonians, he provided an assist to Bruno Fernandes, whose twin goals powered Portugal to a comfortable 2-0 victory in front of thousands of their fans at home at the Estadio do Dragao. Ronaldo has been part of every Portugal team that has featured in the World Cup since 2006 and the streak would now extend to the tournament in the Middle East."Goal achieved, we're at the Qatar World Cup," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "We're in our rightful place! Thank you to all the Portuguese people for the tireless support! Let's go Portugal!"The last time Portugal missed a World Cup was back in 1998, when Ronaldo had not even made his debut at the club level.Since debuting for Portugal in 2003, he has transformed into a legendary footballer who holds multiple world records at every level of the sport. On the international stage, the 37-year-old superstar is the all-time top scorer with 115 goals in 186 appearances for Portugal.In World Cups, CR7 has participated in a total of 17 games for Portugal, hitting the net seven times in the last four editions of football's greatest competition.
portugal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091886396_0:0:2416:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_bbd618adc0c7b52eb1937652f6dbf619.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, cristiano ronaldo, portugal, fifa world cup, fifa world cup 2022, 2022 fifa world cup, world cup qualifier, playoff, playoffs, world cup, fifa’s world cup, sputnik, football, football star, football, footballer, football legend, football team

'Goal Achieved': Cristiano Ronaldo Shares His Emotions as Portugal Qualify for Qatar World Cup

06:38 GMT 30.03.2022
© AP Photo / Jon SuperManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
North Macedonia may have caused the biggest upset of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers by stunning European champions Italy in the play-offs, but Blagoja Milevski's team couldn't repeat the act against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. With their win in Porto, CR7 secured his nation's place at the quadrennial event for the sixth time in a row.
An overjoyed Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share his emotions after his national team secured its place in the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday.

While the Manchester United ace didn't score in the game against the Macedonians, he provided an assist to Bruno Fernandes, whose twin goals powered Portugal to a comfortable 2-0 victory in front of thousands of their fans at home at the Estadio do Dragao.

Ronaldo has been part of every Portugal team that has featured in the World Cup since 2006 and the streak would now extend to the tournament in the Middle East.

"Goal achieved, we're at the Qatar World Cup," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "We're in our rightful place! Thank you to all the Portuguese people for the tireless support! Let's go Portugal!"
The last time Portugal missed a World Cup was back in 1998, when Ronaldo had not even made his debut at the club level.

Since debuting for Portugal in 2003, he has transformed into a legendary footballer who holds multiple world records at every level of the sport.

On the international stage, the 37-year-old superstar is the all-time top scorer with 115 goals in 186 appearances for Portugal.

In World Cups, CR7 has participated in a total of 17 games for Portugal, hitting the net seven times in the last four editions of football's greatest competition.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала