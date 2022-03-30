https://sputniknews.com/20220330/goal-achieved-cristiano-ronaldo-shares-his-emotions-as-portugal-qualify-for-qatar-world-cup-1094311117.html

'Goal Achieved': Cristiano Ronaldo Shares His Emotions as Portugal Qualify for Qatar World Cup

An overjoyed Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share his emotions after his national team secured its place in the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday. While the Manchester United ace didn't score in the game against the Macedonians, he provided an assist to Bruno Fernandes, whose twin goals powered Portugal to a comfortable 2-0 victory in front of thousands of their fans at home at the Estadio do Dragao. Ronaldo has been part of every Portugal team that has featured in the World Cup since 2006 and the streak would now extend to the tournament in the Middle East."Goal achieved, we're at the Qatar World Cup," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "We're in our rightful place! Thank you to all the Portuguese people for the tireless support! Let's go Portugal!"The last time Portugal missed a World Cup was back in 1998, when Ronaldo had not even made his debut at the club level.Since debuting for Portugal in 2003, he has transformed into a legendary footballer who holds multiple world records at every level of the sport. On the international stage, the 37-year-old superstar is the all-time top scorer with 115 goals in 186 appearances for Portugal.In World Cups, CR7 has participated in a total of 17 games for Portugal, hitting the net seven times in the last four editions of football's greatest competition.

