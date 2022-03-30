https://sputniknews.com/20220330/french-finance-minister-urges-national-companies-to-comply-with-anti-russian-sanctions-1094322058.html

French Finance Minister Urges National Companies to Comply With Anti-Russian Sanctions

"France's position is very clear: sanctions, all sanctions, nothing but sanctions ... Therefore, the only thing we ask of [French] companies is to strictly comply with the sanctions adopted at the political level," Le Maire told French broadcaster Europe 1.According to the minister, the economic sanctions against Russia are aimed not at harming European entrepreneurs but at hitting the Russian leadership.On Tuesday, French sporting goods retailer Decathlon announced the suspension of its operations in Russia due to the situation in and around Ukraine. At the same time, Leroy Merlin and Auchan decided to continue their activities in Russia.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend or downsize operations in the country.

