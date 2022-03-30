https://sputniknews.com/20220330/french-fighter-jet-reportedly-force-lands-passenger-plane-presumably-hijacked-in-italy-1094334670.html
French Fighter Jet Reportedly Force-Lands Passenger Plane Presumably Hijacked in Italy
French Fighter Jet Reportedly Force-Lands Passenger Plane Presumably Hijacked in Italy
PARIS (Sputnik) - A French Mirage 2000 fighter jet has intercepted a plane believed to have been hijacked in Italy, French radio station Europe 1 reported on... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T16:20+0000
2022-03-30T16:20+0000
2022-03-30T16:20+0000
europe
france
italy
mirage fighter jet
hijacking
plane
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103037/45/1030374517_0:105:2048:1257_1920x0_80_0_0_e7970996bd1c831ede67b345c3b1f88f.jpg
The jet took off from Orange military base at about 10:40 a.m. Paris time (08:40 GMT). During flight, the pilots had to force-land a passenger plane on the runway of the Aix-les-Milles airfield, as it had neither a flight plan nor radio communications and was flying at low altitude, according to the report.The pilot of the aircraft offered no resistance. He did not have any identification documents. The man said that he was born on 19 September 1988 in Slovakia. In addition, the man was wearing only socks, no shoes, according to the report.The pilot is suspected of having hijacked the plane in Italy, then entering French airspace and flying over several no-fly zones. This led to the closure of the airspace over Nice for about half an hour, the radio station said.After the passenger plane landed, French air force personnel handed the pilot over to the police. The man was taken into custody.According to Europe 1, in 2021, 170 "contingencies" required the intervention of fighters or helicopters of the French air force.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103037/45/1030374517_116:0:1932:1362_1920x0_80_0_0_2aa19fe942b1a8424ff10594bcc6fa4c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, france, italy, mirage fighter jet, hijacking, plane
French Fighter Jet Reportedly Force-Lands Passenger Plane Presumably Hijacked in Italy
PARIS (Sputnik) - A French Mirage 2000 fighter jet has intercepted a plane believed to have been hijacked in Italy, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Wednesday.
The jet took off from Orange military base at about 10:40 a.m. Paris time (08:40 GMT). During flight, the pilots had to force-land a passenger plane on the runway of the Aix-les-Milles airfield, as it had neither a flight plan nor radio communications and was flying at low altitude, according to the report.
The pilot of the aircraft offered no resistance. He did not have any identification documents. The man said that he was born on 19 September 1988 in Slovakia. In addition, the man was wearing only socks, no shoes, according to the report.
The pilot is suspected of having hijacked the plane in Italy, then entering French airspace and flying over several no-fly zones. This led to the closure of the airspace over Nice for about half an hour, the radio station said.
After the passenger plane landed, French air force personnel handed the pilot over to the police. The man was taken into custody.
According to Europe 1, in 2021, 170 "contingencies" required the intervention of fighters or helicopters of the French air force.