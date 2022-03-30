FIFA Seemingly Fails to Condemn Laser Attack on Mo Salah
© REUTERS / AMR ABDALLAH DALSHSoccer Football - World Cup - African Qualifiers - Egypt v Senegal - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - March 25, 2022 Egypt's Mohamed Salah reacts
FIFA, the world's governing body for football, has often been accused of taking a lackadaisical stance against wrongdoing in the sport. Critics have often slammed the Zurich-based organisation for promoting corrupt practices and injustice in the game, instead of making it a model for other sports.
The World Cup qualifier between Senegal and Egypt on Tuesday witnessed an embarrassing episode when visiting captain Mohamed Salah and goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy were attacked with lasers at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Dakar.
In fact, several lasers were aimed at the eyes and face of the couple during the penalty shoot-out which eventually decided the game in favour of the home team.
Though the use of lasers by Senegalese supporters marred the fixture, it turned out to be a remarkable contest, considering the sides remained perfectly balanced in regular and extra time.
With both teams failing to break the deadlock, the game proceeded to a penalty shoot-out which is when all the drama ensued.
No player from either side could deliver a penalty in the initial four attempts. But Senegal succeeded in conquering Egypt when Sadio Mane hit the back of the net to win the shoot-out for Senegal, leaving Salah and his team in tears.
But what caught everyone's attention when the players were taking their penalty shots were the laser lights pointed at Salah as he went to make his kick.
In fact, several lasers were aimed at the eyes and face of the couple during the penalty shoot-out which eventually decided the game in favour of the home team.
Though the use of lasers by Senegalese supporters marred the fixture, it turned out to be a remarkable contest, considering the sides remained perfectly balanced in regular and extra time.
With both teams failing to break the deadlock, the game proceeded to a penalty shoot-out which is when all the drama ensued.
No player from either side could deliver a penalty in the initial four attempts. But Senegal succeeded in conquering Egypt when Sadio Mane hit the back of the net to win the shoot-out for Senegal, leaving Salah and his team in tears.
But what caught everyone's attention when the players were taking their penalty shots were the laser lights pointed at Salah as he went to make his kick.
I mean, just look at this. Salah sails his penalty over… and surely anybody would, given the lasers.— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 29, 2022
Mane scores, Senegal wins the shootout, Egypt out of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/tgHmCmW8uu
Remarkably, Egypt had one successful shot out of the five at the opposition's goal post.
According to FIFA's rules, a match cannot continue if a spectator is found pointing a laser at the players.
However, the Egypt/Senegal game, the referee decided to proceed as normal.
Even worse, FIFA didn't issue a statement about the episode after the game.
This isn't the first time FIFA has kept mum on matters which have far-reaching effects on football.
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has even been accused of racism in the past.
In January this year, the Swiss-Italian football administrator asked European member states not to grant asylum to African immigrants to the continent.
"We need to give opportunities and we need to give dignity," he said at the time.
"Not by giving charity, but by allowing the rest of the world to participate. We need to give hope to Africans so they don't need to cross the Mediterranean possibly to find a better life, but more likely to die in the sea," he concluded.
Even worse, FIFA didn't issue a statement about the episode after the game.
This isn't the first time FIFA has kept mum on matters which have far-reaching effects on football.
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has even been accused of racism in the past.
In January this year, the Swiss-Italian football administrator asked European member states not to grant asylum to African immigrants to the continent.
"We need to give opportunities and we need to give dignity," he said at the time.
"Not by giving charity, but by allowing the rest of the world to participate. We need to give hope to Africans so they don't need to cross the Mediterranean possibly to find a better life, but more likely to die in the sea," he concluded.