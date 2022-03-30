https://sputniknews.com/20220330/fifa-seemingly-fails-to-condemn-laser-attack-on-mo-salah-1094318622.html

FIFA Seemingly Fails to Condemn Laser Attack on Mo Salah

FIFA Seemingly Fails to Condemn Laser Attack on Mo Salah

FIFA, the world's governing body for football, has often been accused of taking a lackadaisical stance against wrongdoing in the sport. Critics have often... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T11:31+0000

2022-03-30T11:31+0000

2022-03-30T11:31+0000

sport

sport

sport

football

football

mohamed salah

egypt

egypt

senegal

fifa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094321069_0:87:2978:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_add35005811ec508f784b4ecbe1f24db.jpg

The World Cup qualifier between Senegal and Egypt on Tuesday witnessed an embarrassing episode when visiting captain Mohamed Salah and goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy were attacked with lasers at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Dakar.In fact, several lasers were aimed at the eyes and face of the couple during the penalty shoot-out which eventually decided the game in favour of the home team.Though the use of lasers by Senegalese supporters marred the fixture, it turned out to be a remarkable contest, considering the sides remained perfectly balanced in regular and extra time.With both teams failing to break the deadlock, the game proceeded to a penalty shoot-out which is when all the drama ensued.No player from either side could deliver a penalty in the initial four attempts. But Senegal succeeded in conquering Egypt when Sadio Mane hit the back of the net to win the shoot-out for Senegal, leaving Salah and his team in tears.But what caught everyone's attention when the players were taking their penalty shots were the laser lights pointed at Salah as he went to make his kick.Remarkably, Egypt had one successful shot out of the five at the opposition's goal post.According to FIFA's rules, a match cannot continue if a spectator is found pointing a laser at the players.However, the Egypt/Senegal game, the referee decided to proceed as normal.Even worse, FIFA didn't issue a statement about the episode after the game.This isn't the first time FIFA has kept mum on matters which have far-reaching effects on football.FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has even been accused of racism in the past. In January this year, the Swiss-Italian football administrator asked European member states not to grant asylum to African immigrants to the continent."We need to give opportunities and we need to give dignity," he said at the time."Not by giving charity, but by allowing the rest of the world to participate. We need to give hope to Africans so they don't need to cross the Mediterranean possibly to find a better life, but more likely to die in the sea," he concluded.

egypt

senegal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, football, football, mohamed salah, egypt, egypt, senegal, fifa, gianni infantino, penalty shootout, penalty kick, penalty, sputnik, world cup, fifa world cup 2022, world cup qualifier, 2022 fifa world cup, fifa’s world cup, loss, defeat, footballer, football star, football team, goalkeeper