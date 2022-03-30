https://sputniknews.com/20220330/eu-officials-reportedly-raid-gazprom-offices-in-germany-1094333913.html
EU Officials Reportedly Raid Gazprom Offices in Germany
EU officials raided the offices of Gazprom PJSC's units in Germany as part of an investigation into the Russian energy giant's alleged role in raising prices in Europe to record highs, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources.According to the report, EU officials visited the offices of Gazprom's Germania GmbH and Wingas GmbH that supply nearly 20 percent of the German market.
Earlier this year, some European lawmakers asked the EU's antitrust chief to launch a probe into whether Gazprom was abusing its power to press policymakers into approving the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
EU officials raided the offices of Gazprom PJSC's units in Germany as part of an investigation into the Russian energy giant's alleged role in raising prices in Europe to record highs, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources.
According to the report, EU officials visited the offices of Gazprom's Germania GmbH and Wingas GmbH that supply nearly 20 percent of the German market.