Donald Trump Urges Russian President to Release Alleged Docs Compromising Biden's Son

The White House has downplayed the allegations made by Senators and the report that digs into the Biden family’s business endeavors in Ukraine and are now part... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
22:25 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 22:57 GMT 30.03.2022)
The White House has downplayed the allegations made by Senators and the report that digs into the Biden family’s business endeavors in Ukraine and are now part of several investigations in the US.
On Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release alleged documents compromising Hunter Biden. In an interview
with Solomon and Amanda Head on Real America’s Voice network, Trump claimed that Yelena Baturina, wife of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov, allegedly paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million.
“One thing, while I'm on your show, as long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain, where did — because Chris Wallace wouldn't let me ask the question — why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens, both of them, $3.5 million dollars? That's a lot of money,” the ex-president said.
Trump claimed Putin knows how the former mayor and his wife transferred large amounts of money to the Biden family and called on the Russian president to “release it.”
He added that he would also like to know details about Hunter Biden’s relationship with Ukrainian businessman Mykola Zlochevsky, who owns the gas company Burisma Holdings.
Burisma Holdings employed Hunter Biden between 2014 and 2019 and has been at the center of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal that escalated after the release of data in 2020. Some of the emails obtained from the laptop may indicate that he used his father’s position as vice president to benefit himself financially. In one message, he arranged a meeting between the company’s management and Joe Biden.
On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Delaware Attorney's Office approved
a preliminary investigation into the sources of Hunter Biden's foreign income, including from Ukraine.
Meanwhile, according to Politico, Trump himself sought to do business with Luzhkov’s government in the late 1990s and “was pursuing high-profile real estate deals in Russia as recently as 2016, including a proposed Trump Tower Moscow.”
In September 2019, Republican Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley presented a report, which alleged that Baturina transferred $3.5 million to the account of the American company Rosemont Seneca Thornton, co-founded by Hunter Biden on February 14, 2014. The payment was claimed to have been made for certain consulting services in accordance with an agreement concluded some days earlier.
Earlier this month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said she had “no confirmation” of the Senate report's findings.