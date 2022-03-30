https://sputniknews.com/20220330/disney-executive-calls-for-many-many-lgbtq-characters-in-future-films-1094342349.html

Disney Executive Calls for ‘Many, Many’ LGBTQ Characters in Future Films

Disney Executive Calls for ‘Many, Many’ LGBTQ Characters in Future Films

Disney recently jumped into Florida politics by vowing to help repeal a new law nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay” by its critics, although the corporate media giant... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T23:13+0000

2022-03-30T23:13+0000

2022-03-30T23:14+0000

disney

lgbtq

all-inclusive

florida

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107620/97/1076209762_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f4497fff1f489b3542e223f24cc9a4c3.jpg

Speaking on a company-wide Zoom call on Monday that was later made public, Karey Burke, president of Disney’s General Entertainment Content, said she supports “many, many” LGBTQ characters being included in future films produced by the company.The call was part of the “Reimagine Tomorrow” campaign, an effort “to establish inclusion standards across all Disney General Entertainment content,” the website says. Among their goals is to reach a threshold of 50% of characters in scripted Disney media coming from underrepresented groups, including women, LGBTQ people, disabled people, veterans, and nonwhite people.Last year, GLAAD’s annual “Studio Responsibility Index” found that 22.7% of all US film releases had LGBTQ characters, although noting that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a tiny fraction of the typical number of films for a given year were actually released. However, half of those characters got at least 10 minutes of screentime - a significant increase from the previous year, when none got more than 3 minutes on-screen.Burke said on the call that she was dismayed to learn that Disney products only have a “handful” of LGBTQ lead characters.A poll published last month by Gallup found that 7.1% of American adults identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ), although another 6.6% had no opinion about whether they were straight or LGBTQ. The percentage among Generation Z is even higher, with 20.8% of those born between 1997 and 2003 identifying as LGBTQ.Initially, the company hesitated to condemn the bill, despite having spoken out against other anti-LGBTQ bills in the past. Critics pointed out that Disney had donated to the campaigns of every single Florida lawmaker who sponsored HB 1557 - a situation the company said it would reexamine after bowing to public pressure and coming out against the bill.

disney

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

disney, lgbtq, all-inclusive, florida, us