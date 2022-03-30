International
Live Video: ISS Expedition 66 Crew Deorbit Burn and Landing
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
China: 'Outburst' of Ukraine Crisis Stems From Long-Lasting Differences Over Security in Europe
China: 'Outburst' of Ukraine Crisis Stems From Long-Lasting Differences Over Security in Europe
According to the Chinese Foreign Minister, it is necessary to build an effective and sustainable security system in Europe through dialogue and negotiations. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
china
russia
The 'outburst' of the Ukraine crisis has stemmed from long-lasting differences that have existed between different countries concerning the security system in Europe, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a press conference after the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in China on Wednesday. The Chinese minister added that Beijing welcomes the first results that were achieved during the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on Tuesday and supports the continuation of the negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions in Ukraine. "We support the efforts being made by Russia and all other sides to avert a full-scale humanitarian crisis," the Chinese top diplomat said, as quoted by the ministry.According to Wang Yi, it is necessary to build an effective and sustainable security system in Europe through dialogue and negotiations.
China: 'Outburst' of Ukraine Crisis Stems From Long-Lasting Differences Over Security in Europe

11:16 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 11:41 GMT 30.03.2022)
According to the Chinese Foreign Minister, it is necessary to build an effective and sustainable security system in Europe through dialogue and negotiations.
The 'outburst' of the Ukraine crisis has stemmed from long-lasting differences that have existed between different countries concerning the security system in Europe, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a press conference after the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in China on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian issue has a rather complicated history, it is not only the result of the contradictions accumulated over many years about the European security system but also the Cold War mentality and confrontations between different blocs."

Wang Yi
Chinese Foreign Minister
The Chinese minister added that Beijing welcomes the first results that were achieved during the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on Tuesday and supports the continuation of the negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions in Ukraine.
"We support the efforts being made by Russia and all other sides to avert a full-scale humanitarian crisis," the Chinese top diplomat said, as quoted by the ministry.
According to Wang Yi, it is necessary to build an effective and sustainable security system in Europe through dialogue and negotiations.
