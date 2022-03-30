https://sputniknews.com/20220330/china-outburst-of-ukraine-crisis-stems-from-long-lasting-differences-over-security-in-europe-1094323041.html

China: 'Outburst' of Ukraine Crisis Stems From Long-Lasting Differences Over Security in Europe

According to the Chinese Foreign Minister, it is necessary to build an effective and sustainable security system in Europe through dialogue and negotiations. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

The 'outburst' of the Ukraine crisis has stemmed from long-lasting differences that have existed between different countries concerning the security system in Europe, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a press conference after the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in China on Wednesday. The Chinese minister added that Beijing welcomes the first results that were achieved during the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on Tuesday and supports the continuation of the negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions in Ukraine. "We support the efforts being made by Russia and all other sides to avert a full-scale humanitarian crisis," the Chinese top diplomat said, as quoted by the ministry.According to Wang Yi, it is necessary to build an effective and sustainable security system in Europe through dialogue and negotiations.

