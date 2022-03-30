https://sputniknews.com/20220330/capitalist-crises-necessitate-organizing-not-cynicism-1094304030.html

Capitalist Crises Necessitate Organizing, Not Cynicism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss the ongoing crisis over the conflict in Ukraine and what it means for the unipolar geopolitical world order and US hegemony, the mythology of “the world” being in support of Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia and the reality of the shifting geopolitical realities outside of the US and Europe, the role of social movements in resisting the expansion of NATO and rebutting the intense propaganda campaign that has emerged to encourage the conflict in Ukraine, and what a potential multipolar order means for people who live in the imperial core.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie discuss the anniversary of the war in Yemen and why the US has justified its support of the war in Yemen through claims of an alliance between Iran and the Houthis, what it teaches us about the role of social movements in resisting the propaganda set forth to justify imperialist intervention as the Ukraine conflict rages, and what a potential multipolar order requires from social movements all over the world.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, co-host of the ReBoot podcast to discuss a proposal for New York City police to use autonomous drones to autonomously monitor crime and the potential for this technology to be used by police for political repression, a recent use of deepfake technology to create a video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing a surrender to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the danger that the use of this technology poses in information warfare, and who is getting left behind in the increasing effort to move essential services like banking to online platforms.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the necessity of building a people’s movement to advocate for the fulfillment of people-centered human rights, the challenges posed by the convergence of the crises of inflation, austerity, war mongering in Ukraine, and the pandemic on working and poor people and what that means for organizing, and the current election campaign in Colombia and its context of extreme political repression of left-wing movements there.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

