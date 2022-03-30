https://sputniknews.com/20220330/bruce-willis-to-retire-from-acting-after-being-diagnosed-with-aphasia-1094335249.html

Bruce Willis to Retire From Acting After Being Diagnosed With Aphasia

American movie star Bruce Willis is going to retire from acting after being diagnosed with diagnosed with aphasia, a language that affects a person’s ability to communicate, his family announced.In a statement they issued on social media, Willis' family members explained that Bruce "has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.""As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," they elaborated.The actor's family also praised Bruce's supporters, stating that "this is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.""We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," they added. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

