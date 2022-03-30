https://sputniknews.com/20220330/brics-countries-will-be-at-heart-of-new-world-order-russian-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1094329705.html

BRICS Countries Will Be at Heart of New World Order, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says

BRICS Countries Will Be at Heart of New World Order, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says

Since the West has declared a hybrid war against Russia, Moscow has to search for opportunities in other regions, the diplomat said. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T13:45+0000

2022-03-30T13:45+0000

2022-03-30T14:47+0000

brics

order

sergey ryabkov

gas

ukraine

russophobia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107731/37/1077313719_0:109:3073:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_b8de142811f66013bc39f11a199f2345.jpg

The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) will be at the heart of a new world order, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said. "In all respects ... these countries will become the basis of a new world order," the deputy foreign minister told RT when asked whether the BRICS countries would take a more important role in the world.Russia is working to establish contacts with any country that is interested in cooperation, he said. "There is no news here about our stable and long-standing policy of establishing a comprehensive static partnership with China, this is just another step," he said, commenting on the recent meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.Commenting on President Putin's decision to switch to ruble payments for gas contracts with 'unfriendly' countries, Ryabkov said that Russia is not changing the terms of the contracts but is protecting its interests.The fact that countries in the West quit contracts with Russia in several spheres "just within a night" is shameful, Ryabkov said.Russia has always been a reliable supplier and intends to continue gas deliveries to Europe; however, the interests of Moscow should be taken into consideration as well, he added. The diplomat hopes that European countries will revise their decision not to pay for gas in rubles and will find a creative approach to the issue. According to the diplomat, Russia will draw its own conclusions from the racist Russophobia that has been unfolding in the West recently. These anti-Russian sentiments are not related to the situation in Ukraine, the West simply hates Russia, Ryabkov said. "...They do not believe that there is place for Russia's independent policy and Russia's independent position on global political arena which we are going to protect," the official added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220330/china-outburst-of-ukraine-crisis-stems-from-long-lasting-differences-over-security-in-europe-1094323041.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220328/petro-ruble-why-western-states-will-end-up-buying-russian-gas-for-rubles-1094263776.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

brics, order, sergey ryabkov, gas, ukraine, russophobia