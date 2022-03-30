https://sputniknews.com/20220330/biden-underscores-decades-of-foreign-policy-this-man-cannot-remain-in-power-1094308696.html

Biden Underscores Decades of Foreign Policy: 'This Man Cannot Remain in Power'

Biden Underscores Decades of Foreign Policy: 'This Man Cannot Remain in Power'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Biden’s record breaking peacetime defense budget, China’s zero-COVID policy... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T09:01+0000

2022-03-30T09:01+0000

2022-03-30T09:01+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

pentagon

china

wall street

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094308652_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_39062eb851f2eb74978b0b71090e6a2b.png

Biden Underscores Decades of Foreign Policy: "This Man Cannot Remain in Power" On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Biden’s record breaking peacetime defense budget, China’s zero-COVID policy, Biden deliberately escalating tensions with Russia under the guise of a verbal gaffe, and debate whether the 2020 election was rigged.

Guests:Ian Goodrum - Editor, China Daily | Was China’s Zero-COVID Policy Worth It?Caleb Maupin - Journalist | Biden’s Timid White House Walks Back Calls to Oust PutinTyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Unauditable Elections Will Destroy U.S. DemocracyRoger Stone - Political Operative | Unauditable Elections Will Destroy U.S. DemocracyIn the first hour, Jamarl and Faran talked about Biden echoing decades of U.S. foreign policy when he called for regime change in Russia, the president’s record high peacetime defense budget, and took your calls.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ian Goodrum for a discussion on China enforcing a mass lockdown in Shanghai and if their zero-COVID policy is worth it. We were also joined by Caleb Maupin to talk about Wall Street handing out the biggest bonuses since 2006, Biden deliberately escalating tensions with Russia under the guise of ad-libbed gaffes, and Mexico’s leftist leader successes in elevating the lower class.In the third hour, Roger Stone and Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about the history of blue collar Democrats turning to Reagan, America’s world policing foreign policy that’s due for collapse, and debate claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential electionWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, pentagon, china, wall street, аудио, radio