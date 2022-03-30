International
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/biden-administration-split-on-imposing-sanctions-against-kaspersky-lab---reports-1094340952.html
Biden Administration Split on Imposing Sanctions Against Kaspersky Lab - Reports
Biden Administration Split on Imposing Sanctions Against Kaspersky Lab - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Biden administration officials are split on whether to impose sanctions on the Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab as part of... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T21:31+0000
2022-03-30T21:31+0000
kaspersky lab
special operation
biden administration
us
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106139/50/1061395077_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_785b7221730140206cdfc0bdeeed2f19.jpg
The National Security Council urged Treasury Department officials to prepare sanctions targeting Kaspersky Lab, the report said on Wednesday.However, Treasury Department sanction experts have expressed concern about the difficulty of the scale of such an effort, given that the company’s software is used by hundreds of millions of individuals worldwide, the report added.On Friday, the US Federal Communications Commission added Kaspersky Lab and two Chinese companies to a list of foreign companies that the Biden administration claims pose a threat to US national security.German football club Eintracht Frankfurt ended earlier in March a sponsorship agreement with the Kaspersky Lab due to cybersecurity concerns voiced by the German government. The Moscow-based firm said that the warnings were political and not related to their products’ integrity.
https://sputniknews.com/20220326/us-lists-russian-kaspersky-lab-firm-china-telecom-as-national-threats-1094206303.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106139/50/1061395077_151:0:2880:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d229ca7f0344664b98ba88357307673b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kaspersky lab, special operation, biden administration, us, sanctions

Biden Administration Split on Imposing Sanctions Against Kaspersky Lab - Reports

21:31 GMT 30.03.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the photo bankKaspersky Lab office in Moscow
Kaspersky Lab office in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Biden administration officials are split on whether to impose sanctions on the Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab as part of the United States’ response to Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Wall Street Journal reported.
The National Security Council urged Treasury Department officials to prepare sanctions targeting Kaspersky Lab, the report said on Wednesday.
However, Treasury Department sanction experts have expressed concern about the difficulty of the scale of such an effort, given that the company’s software is used by hundreds of millions of individuals worldwide, the report added.
A man walks next to Russian Kaspersky stand during the GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC), in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
US Lists Russian Firm Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom as 'National Threats'
26 March, 01:06 GMT
On Friday, the US Federal Communications Commission added Kaspersky Lab and two Chinese companies to a list of foreign companies that the Biden administration claims pose a threat to US national security.
German football club Eintracht Frankfurt ended earlier in March a sponsorship agreement with the Kaspersky Lab due to cybersecurity concerns voiced by the German government. The Moscow-based firm said that the warnings were political and not related to their products’ integrity.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала