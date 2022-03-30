https://sputniknews.com/20220330/biden-administration-split-on-imposing-sanctions-against-kaspersky-lab---reports-1094340952.html

Biden Administration Split on Imposing Sanctions Against Kaspersky Lab - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Biden administration officials are split on whether to impose sanctions on the Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab as part of...

The National Security Council urged Treasury Department officials to prepare sanctions targeting Kaspersky Lab, the report said on Wednesday.However, Treasury Department sanction experts have expressed concern about the difficulty of the scale of such an effort, given that the company’s software is used by hundreds of millions of individuals worldwide, the report added.On Friday, the US Federal Communications Commission added Kaspersky Lab and two Chinese companies to a list of foreign companies that the Biden administration claims pose a threat to US national security.German football club Eintracht Frankfurt ended earlier in March a sponsorship agreement with the Kaspersky Lab due to cybersecurity concerns voiced by the German government. The Moscow-based firm said that the warnings were political and not related to their products’ integrity.

