Baby With Two Heads, Three Hands Born in India's Madhya Pradesh

According to the doctors, around 60 to 70 percent of children born with multiple heads and limbs don't survive. They either die in the womb or within 48 hours... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
A woman and her family in Ratlam District, in India's Madhya Pradesh state were in shock when she gave birth to a child with two heads and three hands. The newborn's third hand is located towards the back, between the two faces."The sonography reports revealed that it was going to be twins, when the baby was born the day before yesterday (Monday) through cesarean," Dr. Naved Qureshi, the pediatrician and neonatology expert at Mother and Maternity Child Health Hospital in Ratlam, told Sputnik on Wednesday. "We were all stunned to see the newborn with two heads and three hands. It weighed 3 kg," Dr. Qureshi added. Since the condition of the baby is critical, they have shifted the newborn to M. Y. Hospital for advanced care and medical supervision.The mother, identified as Shaheen from the city of Jaora in Madhya Pradesh, however, is recovering from surgery at the hospital in Ratlam.
According to the doctors, around 60 to 70 percent of children born with multiple heads and limbs don't survive. They either die in the womb or within 48 hours of birth. However, some survive after undergoing surgery.
