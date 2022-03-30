International
Academy Says Will Smith Refused to Leave Oscars Show After Slapping Chris Rock
Academy Says Will Smith Refused to Leave Oscars Show After Slapping Chris Rock
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US actor Will Smith was asked to leave the Academy Awards show on Sunday after he hit comedian Chris Rock on stage but refused, the... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
The Academy Awards apologized to Rock and all nominees, guests, and viewers for experiencing a deeply shocking and traumatic event.The Academy Awards said earlier on Wednesday that its Board of Governors initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violating the organization's standards of conduct, which includes inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.Smith walked on stage and struck Rock’s face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, shaved head. Jada has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause baldness.Smith shortly afterwards won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in the movie "King Richard," upon receiving of which he delivered a short speech addressing the incident and arguing he was standing up for his family.In a statement on Instagram on Monday, Smith said his behavior at the Academy Awards was "unacceptable," and "inexcusable," then addressed Rock with an apology.
Academy Says Will Smith Refused to Leave Oscars Show After Slapping Chris Rock

23:11 GMT 30.03.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello A message expressing support for comedian Chris Rock is displayed on the digital marquee of the Laugh Factory comedy club, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.
A message expressing support for comedian Chris Rock is displayed on the digital marquee of the Laugh Factory comedy club, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US actor Will Smith was asked to leave the Academy Awards show on Sunday after he hit comedian Chris Rock on stage but refused, the organization said in a statement.
The Academy Awards apologized to Rock and all nominees, guests, and viewers for experiencing a deeply shocking and traumatic event.

"Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated," the Academy Awards said in a statement on Wednesday. "While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

The Academy Awards said earlier on Wednesday that its Board of Governors initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violating the organization's standards of conduct, which includes inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.
Smith walked on stage and struck Rock’s face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, shaved head. Jada has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause baldness.

"Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock said moments before the incident.

Smith shortly afterwards won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in the movie "King Richard," upon receiving of which he delivered a short speech addressing the incident and arguing he was standing up for his family.
In a statement on Instagram on Monday, Smith said his behavior at the Academy Awards was "unacceptable," and "inexcusable," then addressed Rock with an apology.
