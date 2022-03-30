https://sputniknews.com/20220330/academy-says-will-smith-refused-to-leave-oscars-show-after-slapping-chris-rock-1094342499.html

Academy Says Will Smith Refused to Leave Oscars Show After Slapping Chris Rock

Academy Says Will Smith Refused to Leave Oscars Show After Slapping Chris Rock

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US actor Will Smith was asked to leave the Academy Awards show on Sunday after he hit comedian Chris Rock on stage but refused, the... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T23:11+0000

2022-03-30T23:11+0000

2022-03-30T23:12+0000

will smith

hollywood actors

oscars

chris rock

academy of motion picture arts and sciences

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094342322_0:159:3075:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_cb4ffb7f7c64b3b1b7efa4b4295ea0d4.jpg

The Academy Awards apologized to Rock and all nominees, guests, and viewers for experiencing a deeply shocking and traumatic event.The Academy Awards said earlier on Wednesday that its Board of Governors initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violating the organization's standards of conduct, which includes inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.Smith walked on stage and struck Rock’s face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, shaved head. Jada has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause baldness.Smith shortly afterwards won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in the movie "King Richard," upon receiving of which he delivered a short speech addressing the incident and arguing he was standing up for his family.In a statement on Instagram on Monday, Smith said his behavior at the Academy Awards was "unacceptable," and "inexcusable," then addressed Rock with an apology.

https://sputniknews.com/20220329/will-smith-could-and-should-be-prosecuted-over-chris-rock-slap-ex-la-district-attorney-says-1094296727.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

will smith, hollywood actors, oscars, chris rock, academy of motion picture arts and sciences, viral