https://sputniknews.com/20220330/about-38000-australians-reportedly-receive-evacuation-order-or-warning-due-to-rain-floods-1094322283.html

About 38,000 Australians Reportedly Receive Evacuation Order Or Warning Due to Rain, Floods

About 38,000 Australians Reportedly Receive Evacuation Order Or Warning Due to Rain, Floods

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 38,000 people in eastern Australia have received evacuation orders or warnings due to floods caused by unprecedented downpours, media... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T11:00+0000

2022-03-30T11:00+0000

2022-03-30T11:01+0000

australia

warning

rain

floods

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094322488_0:231:3071:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_38c2b5bb9f6f5cb5bc5db0a3c052b324.jpg

According to NCA Newswire, 16 evacuation orders were issued Tuesday afternoon, affecting over 26,000 people, and five evacuation warnings applying to 12,000 people in the state of New South Wales.Major flooding was recorded across New South Wales for the second time in the past two months, 9News broadcaster reported, adding that the search for a missing woman continues.Water in the rivers rose by about 12 metres (40 feet) in flooded areas. Popular tourist town Byron Bay has been submerged under a meter-deep water. In less than 24 hours, the town received up to 300mm of rain.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

australia, warning, rain, floods