Live Video: ISS Expedition 66 Crew Deorbit Burn and Landing
About 38,000 Australians Reportedly Receive Evacuation Order Or Warning Due to Rain, Floods
About 38,000 Australians Reportedly Receive Evacuation Order Or Warning Due to Rain, Floods
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 38,000 people in eastern Australia have received evacuation orders or warnings due to floods caused by unprecedented downpours, media... 30.03.2022
According to NCA Newswire, 16 evacuation orders were issued Tuesday afternoon, affecting over 26,000 people, and five evacuation warnings applying to 12,000 people in the state of New South Wales.Major flooding was recorded across New South Wales for the second time in the past two months, 9News broadcaster reported, adding that the search for a missing woman continues.Water in the rivers rose by about 12 metres (40 feet) in flooded areas. Popular tourist town Byron Bay has been submerged under a meter-deep water. In less than 24 hours, the town received up to 300mm of rain.
About 38,000 Australians Reportedly Receive Evacuation Order Or Warning Due to Rain, Floods

11:00 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 30.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Rick RycroftState emergency staff stand near the entrance to the flooded Windsor bridge on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
© AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 38,000 people in eastern Australia have received evacuation orders or warnings due to floods caused by unprecedented downpours, media reported on Wednesday.
According to NCA Newswire, 16 evacuation orders were issued Tuesday afternoon, affecting over 26,000 people, and five evacuation warnings applying to 12,000 people in the state of New South Wales.
Major flooding was recorded across New South Wales for the second time in the past two months, 9News broadcaster reported, adding that the search for a missing woman continues.
Water in the rivers rose by about 12 metres (40 feet) in flooded areas. Popular tourist town Byron Bay has been submerged under a meter-deep water. In less than 24 hours, the town received up to 300mm of rain.
