UN Concerned Over Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions, Urges De-Escalation
18:42 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 18:43 GMT 29.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the photo bankA Russian peacekeeper at a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations concerned about the the tensions in and around Nagorno-Karabakh and urges all sides to de-escalate the situation and respect the previously established ceasefire and agreed upon commitments, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday that Azerbaijan's armed forces entered the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh and set up an observation post after inflicting four strikes on the local forces near the village of Farux.
"We remain concerned about the reports of continued tensions in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. We welcome efforts for de-escalation in the trilateral format and the engagement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. All efforts must be made to ensure full respect for the ceasefire and full implementation of agreed commitments," Dujarric said during a press briefing.
The United Nations continues to urge the sides to refrain from any actions and statements that could escalate the situation, he added.
Dujarric also called on the the parties to resolve outstanding issues, including humanitarian oness, through direct dialogue within existing formats.
At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of the long-term conflict and led to casualties among the civilian population. The sides made several attempts to sign a truce, but only the tripartite agreement reached overnight to 10 November 2020 turned out to be successful.
With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also transferred the Kalbajar, Lachin and partially Agdam districts to Baku. Russian peacekeepers were stationed in the region.
In the most recent escalation on 24 March, Azerbaijani armed forces entered the village of Parukh in Nagorno-Karabakh. On 27 March, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the withdrawal of troops by Azerbaijan, but on the same day Baku reported that Azerbaijani forces remain in their positions in Parukh.
The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent areas. Since 1992, talks were ongoing on peaceful settlement of the conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States and France.
