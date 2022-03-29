https://sputniknews.com/20220329/trump-leading-biden-harris-in-hypothetical-2024-presidential-matchups---poll-1094301005.html

Trump Leading Biden, Harris in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Matchups - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump leads both incumbent Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical presidential campaign

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll places Trump ahead of Biden in a hypothetical matchup, with 47% and 41% respectively. Trump performed even better against Harris in the possible presidential race, leading her 49% to 38%, the poll found.The poll results speak more to Biden’s unpopularity than it does Trump’s popularity, Harvard CAPS-Harris co-director Mark Penn said in the report. The poll placed Biden’s overall current approval at 39%.Trump still remains the frontrunner among potential Republican Party candidates for the 2024 election, with 59% of Republican voters expressing support for his run for a second term. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are in a tight race for second, with the former receiving 10% support and the latter getting 11%, according to the poll.The poll surveyed 1,990 registered American voters between March 23-24 and weighted to reflect known demographics, the report said.

