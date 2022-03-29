https://sputniknews.com/20220329/trump-denies-use-of-burner-phone-on-6-jan-as-seven-hour-gap-in-phone-logs-raises-questions-1094298034.html

Trump Denies Use of 'Burner Phone' on 6 Jan. as Seven-Hour Gap in Phone Logs Raises Questions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Eleven pages of White House telephone logs that the National Archives turned over to the US House Select Committee investigating the 6... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

Internal White House records from 6 January 2021 that were turned over to the US House Select Committee show a gap in President Donald Trump’s phone logs of seven hours and 37 minutes, the report said.The Select Committee is now probing whether Trump used "burner" phones, communicated through back-channels or used aides’ telephones, said two people with knowledge of the probe who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The panel is also trying to determine if it received the full logs reflecting all the calls placed and received on 6 January.Earlier this month, the Select Committee filed court papers presenting what they believe is evidence that Trump, attorney John Eastman and others could potentially be charged with criminal offenses, including obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the American people.The Select Committee members have alleged there is enough evidence to conclude that Trump and his associates may have conspired to commit fraud and obstruction by misleading Americans about the outcome of the 2020 election and attempting to overturn the result.Trump and numerous Republicans have said the work of the Select Committee is a political theater and a witch hunt conducted primarily by Democrats to prevent the former president and his allies to run for office. Conservatives have pointed out that the FBI’s investigation into the 6 January events found no evidence of a conspiracy and also the Select Committee had refused to include lawmakers such as Congressman Jim Jordan that would be critical of its activities and narrative.

