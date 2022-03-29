https://sputniknews.com/20220329/the-white-house-does-damage-control-on-bidens-regime-change-comment-1094275086.html

The White House Does Damage Control on Biden's 'Regime Change' Comment

The White House Does Damage Control on Biden's 'Regime Change' Comment

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Scottie Nell Hughes discussed current events including Shanghai going into COVID-19 lockdowns, and Will Smith... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-29T08:29+0000

2022-03-29T08:29+0000

2022-03-29T08:29+0000

us

the backstory

term limits

billionaires

france

gop

oscars

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1c/1094275044_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ea13610129219470e7b0fcd85e837138.jpg

The White House Does Damage Control on Biden's "Regime Change" Comment On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Scottie Nell Hughes discussed current events including Shanghai going into COVID19 lockdowns, and Will Smith attacking comedian Chris Rock.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Dangerous Biden Gaffe, 2014 Ukraine Regime Change, and Western UkraineCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | 2022 Oscars, Bon Jovi, and Will SmithFaran Fronczak - Co-Host of Fault Lines | 2022 Midterms, Madison Cawthorn, and the January 6th ProtestorsIn the first hour, Scottie spoke with Mark Sleboda about Biden's trip to Europe, Biden's speechwriters, and President Biden's cognitive ability. Mark talked about Joe Biden's comments and America prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. Mark discussed President Zelensky's plea to NATO and Biden denying calls for regime change in Russia.Scottie Spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Florida school bill, actor Will Smith, and comedy in 2022. Carmine spoke about the physical altercation at the Oscars and how the American media censored the segment. Carmine discussed the "dont say gay" bill and how Democrats have lied on the details of the bill.In the second hour, Scottie spoke with Faran Fronczak about the mainstream lies, possible impeachments in 2023, and comments from Madison Cawthorn. Faran spoke on Madison Cawthorn's recent podcast appearance and Congress sending millions to Ukraine. Faran spoke on the Oscars and the Will Smith incident in the news.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

us

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

us, the backstory, term limits, billionaires, france, gop, oscars, аудио, radio