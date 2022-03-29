https://sputniknews.com/20220329/russian-presidential-aide-medinsky-holds-presser-following-talks-with-ukrainian-delegation-1094285871.html
Russian Presidential Aide Medinsky Holds Presser Following Talks With Ukrainian Delegation
Russia and Ukraine held talks regarding the special operation launched by Moscow on 24 February. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Istanbul, Turkey, where Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky is holding a press conference after Russian and Ukrainian delegations held negotiations in the Dolmabahce Palace. It was the first time Moscow and Kiev had held in-person talks since 7 March, when the two sides met in Belarus.
09:20 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 29.03.2022)
Russia and Ukraine held talks regarding the special operation launched by Moscow on 24 February.
Sputnik is live from Istanbul, Turkey, where Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky is holding a press conference after Russian and Ukrainian delegations held negotiations in the Dolmabahce Palace. It was the first time Moscow and Kiev had held in-person talks since 7 March, when the two sides met in Belarus.
