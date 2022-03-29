https://sputniknews.com/20220329/russian-presidential-aide-medinsky-holds-presser-following-talks-with-ukrainian-delegation-1094285871.html

Russian Presidential Aide Medinsky Holds Presser Following Talks With Ukrainian Delegation

Russia and Ukraine held talks regarding the special operation launched by Moscow on 24 February. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Istanbul, Turkey, where Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky is holding a press conference after Russian and Ukrainian delegations held negotiations in the Dolmabahce Palace. It was the first time Moscow and Kiev had held in-person talks since 7 March, when the two sides met in Belarus.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

