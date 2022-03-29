International
Breaking News: Russian Defence Minister Says Russia Reached Main Goal of First Phase of Special Operation in Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220329/russian-presidential-aide-medinsky-holds-presser-following-talks-with-ukrainian-delegation-1094285871.html
Russian Presidential Aide Medinsky Holds Presser Following Talks With Ukrainian Delegation
Russian Presidential Aide Medinsky Holds Presser Following Talks With Ukrainian Delegation
Russia and Ukraine held talks regarding the special operation launched by Moscow on 24 February. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Istanbul, Turkey, where Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky is holding a press conference after Russian and Ukrainian delegations held negotiations in the Dolmabahce Palace. It was the first time Moscow and Kiev had held in-person talks since 7 March, when the two sides met in Belarus.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Russian Presidential Aide Medinsky Holds Presser Following Talks With Ukrainian Delegation

09:20 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 29.03.2022)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs meeting with Government members
Russia and Ukraine held talks regarding the special operation launched by Moscow on 24 February.
Sputnik is live from Istanbul, Turkey, where Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky is holding a press conference after Russian and Ukrainian delegations held negotiations in the Dolmabahce Palace. It was the first time Moscow and Kiev had held in-person talks since 7 March, when the two sides met in Belarus.
