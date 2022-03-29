Shoigu: Russia to Focus on Liberation of Donbass as Main Goals of First Phase of Ukraine Op Achieved

https://sputniknews.com/20220329/russian-defence-minister-russia-reached-main-goal-of-first-phase-of-special-operation-in-ukraine-1094286774.html
09:13 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 29.03.2022)
President Vladimir Putin ordered to launch a special operation on 24 February describing its key goals as the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine. The operation was prompted by a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to defend them against attacks by Kiev's forces.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has stated that Russia has completed the main objectives of the first phase of the special military operation currently being carried out in Ukraine.
The combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces has been significantly reduced and now Russian forces can focus on achieving the main goal – "the liberation of Donbass", Shoigu said. The Russian minister noted that the Ukrainian Air Force and air defences have been practically eliminated and its navy ceased to exist following the start of the operation.
"The Russian armed forces will continue the special military operation until the set goals are achieved", Shoigu said.
Shoigu also reported successes in combating foreign mercenaries that arrived in Ukraine over the past month. Some 600 foreign mercenaries were killed and 500 more decided to leave Ukraine voluntarily, the minister said.