https://sputniknews.com/20220329/russian-defence-minister-russia-reached-main-goal-of-first-phase-of-special-operation-in-ukraine-1094286774.html

Shoigu: Russia to Focus on Liberation of Donbass as Main Goals of First Phase of Ukraine Op Achieved

Shoigu: Russia to Focus on Liberation of Donbass as Main Goals of First Phase of Ukraine Op Achieved

President Vladimir Putin ordered to launch a special operation on 24 February describing its key goals as the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-29T09:13+0000

2022-03-29T09:13+0000

2022-03-29T09:47+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094287828_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_ea55968087a95ce54af5d5cd45cff18c.jpg

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has stated that Russia has completed the main objectives of the first phase of the special military operation currently being carried out in Ukraine.The combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces has been significantly reduced and now Russian forces can focus on achieving the main goal – "the liberation of Donbass", Shoigu said. The Russian minister noted that the Ukrainian Air Force and air defences have been practically eliminated and its navy ceased to exist following the start of the operation.Shoigu also reported successes in combating foreign mercenaries that arrived in Ukraine over the past month. Some 600 foreign mercenaries were killed and 500 more decided to leave Ukraine voluntarily, the minister said.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

ukraine