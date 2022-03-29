https://sputniknews.com/20220329/russia-one-of-top-two-cyber-adversaries-us-currently-faces-fbi-says-1094306655.html
Russia One of Top Two Cyber Adversaries US Currently Faces, FBI Says
Russia One of Top Two Cyber Adversaries US Currently Faces, FBI Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is one of the top two cyber adversaries the United States currently faces in the world and is a "formidable foe," FBI Assistant Director for Cyber Bryan Vorndran told a hearing of the US House Judiciary Committee.
"Russia is one of the two most capable cyber adversaries we face globally: They are a formidable foe," Vorndran said on Tuesday. "The threat from Russia in the criminal sense and the nation sense is very real - and current."
When asked by a congressman whether Russia could win a war directly through cyber attacks that paralyzed US defense and other capabilities, Vorndran avoided giving any direct answer to the question.
"Can Russia win a war with cyber attacks? That's a really hard question for me to answer," Vorndran said.
State-sponsored hacking from Russia posed a "current" threat to US national security, he added.