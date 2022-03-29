International
Russia One of Top Two Cyber Adversaries US Currently Faces, FBI Says
Russia One of Top Two Cyber Adversaries US Currently Faces, FBI Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is one of the top two cyber adversaries the United States currently faces in the world and is a "formidable foe," FBI Assistant... 29.03.2022
"Russia is one of the two most capable cyber adversaries we face globally: They are a formidable foe," Vorndran said on Tuesday. "The threat from Russia in the criminal sense and the nation sense is very real - and current."
"Can Russia win a war with cyber attacks? That's a really hard question for me to answer," Vorndran said.
State-sponsored hacking from Russia posed a "current" threat to US national security, he added.
russia
22:26 GMT 29.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGANThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference announcing the FBI's 499th and 500th additions to the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list on June 17, 2013 at the Newseum in Washington, DC.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference announcing the FBI's 499th and 500th additions to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on June 17, 2013 at the Newseum in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is one of the top two cyber adversaries the United States currently faces in the world and is a "formidable foe," FBI Assistant Director for Cyber Bryan Vorndran told a hearing of the US House Judiciary Committee.
"Russia is one of the two most capable cyber adversaries we face globally: They are a formidable foe," Vorndran said on Tuesday. "The threat from Russia in the criminal sense and the nation sense is very real - and current."

When asked by a congressman whether Russia could win a war directly through cyber attacks that paralyzed US defense and other capabilities, Vorndran avoided giving any direct answer to the question.

"Can Russia win a war with cyber attacks? That's a really hard question for me to answer," Vorndran said.
State-sponsored hacking from Russia posed a "current" threat to US national security, he added.
