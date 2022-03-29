https://sputniknews.com/20220329/russia-expels-three-estonian-and-three-latvian-diplomats--1094289286.html
Russia Expels Diplomats From Baltic Countries, Foreign Ministry Says
Russia Expels Diplomats From Baltic Countries, Foreign Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is expelling 10 diplomats of the three Baltic states from the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-29T10:42+0000
2022-03-29T10:42+0000
2022-03-29T11:10+0000
russia
estonia
latvia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094289985_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b200ad0e0c7fa59a5221b70d8c6ca10e.jpg
Earlier in the day, the ministry summoned the ambassadors of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to inform them about Moscow's response measures to the expulsion of Russian diplomats.Latvian Ambassador to Moscow Maris Riekstins said earlier in the day that Moscow had informed the Baltic states that it would declare their diplomats personae non gratae in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats.Earlier in March, Estonia and Latvia expelled three Russian diplomats each, with Lithuania declaring four employees of the Russian Embassy personae non gratae for alleged activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat.
estonia
latvia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094289985_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ba6b1a5cb0653851e59826fcc11eee3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, estonia, latvia
Russia Expels Diplomats From Baltic Countries, Foreign Ministry Says
10:42 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 11:10 GMT 29.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is expelling 10 diplomats of the three Baltic states from the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the ministry summoned the ambassadors of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to inform them about Moscow's response measures to the expulsion of Russian diplomats.
"Based on the principle of reciprocity, the accreditation of four employees of the Embassy of Lithuania, three of the Embassy of Latvia, as well as three representatives of the Embassy of Estonia and the Pskov Chancellery of the Consulate General of Estonia in St. Petersburg has been announced", the ministry said in a statement.
Latvian Ambassador to Moscow Maris Riekstins said earlier in the day that Moscow had informed the Baltic states that it would declare their diplomats personae non gratae in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats.
Earlier in March, Estonia and Latvia expelled three Russian diplomats each, with Lithuania declaring four employees of the Russian Embassy personae non gratae for alleged activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat.