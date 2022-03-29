https://sputniknews.com/20220329/russia-expels-three-estonian-and-three-latvian-diplomats--1094289286.html

Russia Expels Diplomats From Baltic Countries, Foreign Ministry Says

Russia Expels Diplomats From Baltic Countries, Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is expelling 10 diplomats of the three Baltic states from the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the ministry summoned the ambassadors of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to inform them about Moscow's response measures to the expulsion of Russian diplomats.Latvian Ambassador to Moscow Maris Riekstins said earlier in the day that Moscow had informed the Baltic states that it would declare their diplomats personae non gratae in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats.Earlier in March, Estonia and Latvia expelled three Russian diplomats each, with Lithuania declaring four employees of the Russian Embassy personae non gratae for alleged activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat.

