Queen Elizabeth Attends Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Queen Elizabeth II attended a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip on Tuesday in what marks her first public appearance in several months.The Daily Mail reported that the Queen made the "extraordinary" decision to travel to Westminster Abbey alongside her embattled son Prince Andrew. Her Majesty was reportedly "determined" to be there, having been "actively involved" in the planning of the event and wanted to be a part of it, despite the "mobility issues" she has been facing recently due to health matters.For Prince Andrew, it will also be his first public outing after paying to settle a US civil lawsuit that was filed against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused him of raping her when she was underage. The disgraced duke continues to deny any wrongdoing.Last month, Buckingham Palace said that the Queen had become infected with the coronavirus - an announcement that only fuelled public concern about her health, as the 95-year-old monarch has been cancelling trips and rescheduling her plans for the past several months. Queen Elizabeth joined 1,800 guests at the memorial service. Earlier, reports said that Buckingham Palace had launched a "military-style" planning operation to get the Queen to the event.

