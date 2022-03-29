https://sputniknews.com/20220329/over-100-stray-dogs-allegedly-poisoned-to-death-in-indian-village---video-1094280780.html

Over 100 Stray Dogs Allegedly Poisoned to Death in Indian Village - Video

Local villagers confirmed the mass killing of dogs in the district and revealed that some 200 stray dogs have been killed in the last three months. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

More than 100 stray dogs have allegedly been killed by poisoning in the Siddipet district of the Indian state of Telangana, an activist working for stray animals said on Tuesday. The reports revealed that the local elected body and the village secretary of Siddipet allegedly hired professional dog catchers and had the stray dogs killed by administering lethal injections.The incident of the mass killing of dogs came to light after an NGO learned about it from a villager who talked of their six-year-old pet dog's death that reportedly occurred on 27 March. Activist Goutham Kumar lodged a complaint seeking a probe and registering cases against the perpetrators.In a video tweeted by the NGO "People For Animals", the dogs' carcasses can be seen dumped into a well in the village.Shocked by the mass killings, Indians have taken to social media to vent their frustration and demand that the perpetrators be arrested.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

