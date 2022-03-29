https://sputniknews.com/20220329/nfl-teams-must-have-a-female-or-minority-on-coaching-staff-this-year-1094305180.html

NFL: Teams Must Have a Female or Minority on Coaching Staff This Year

NFL: Teams Must Have a Female or Minority on Coaching Staff This Year

The National Football League (NFL) has announced that starting this season, teams will be required to have at least one minority or female coach on the... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-29T21:03+0000

2022-03-29T21:03+0000

2022-03-29T21:03+0000

us national football league (nfl)

nfl

head coach

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094305085_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cf1f8e7caa2f3dd4bd0a25f154414546.jpg

As part of their ongoing attempts to improve diversity in the upper echelons of the league, the NFL is amending the Rooney Rule to mandate the hiring of female or minority offensive assistant coaches.The minority or female coach must work closely with the head coach and offensive staff, the NFL stated. Teams will be reimbursed for the hire, $200,000 for the 2022 season and $205,000 for 2023. That reimbursement does not preclude teams from paying the coach a higher wage.The league decided to focus on offensive coaches because there are already a significant number of minority defensive coaches and head coaches have increasingly come from the offensive side of the ball.Diversity among coaches in the NFL, a league in which only 25% of players identify as white, has been an issue for decades. In 1989, Art Shell became the first black head coach since the 1920s, but his hiring did not result in a flood of minority head coaches in the league.Currently, the vast majority of NFL head coaches are white. Out of the league’s 32 teams, only the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera, New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, Miami Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel and Houston Texans’ Lovie Smith are minorities.The new rule is designed to get women and minorities the experience and exposure they need to become more attractive head-coaching candidates.Teams that already satisfy the requirement by having a minority or female coach on the offensive staff will not be required to hire another candidate to satisfy the new rule.The mandate does not force teams to hire a female coach but doing so will fulfill the new requirement of the Rooney Rule. The league is not worried that will result in less hiring of minority candidates because there aren’t a lot of women in football in general right now.There are currently 12 women on coaching staffs in the NFL, per ESPN.The Rooney Rule was adopted in 2003 and requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates for open head coaching positions. The rule has been mired in controversy.Brain Flores, who was recently fired after a three year stint as the Miami Dolphins head coach, is suing the league and three separate franchises after participating in what he calls two “sham interviews,” accusing teams of interviewing him to satisfy the Rooney Rule and not because they had a legitimate interest in his qualifications.Two unnamed plaintiffs are expected to join his lawsuit, according to ProFootballTalk.

https://sputniknews.com/20220313/my-place-is-still-on-the-field-tom-brady-reveals-nfl-comeback-after-brief-retirement-1093840318.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220202/former-miami-dolphins-head-coach-sues-nfl-over-racial-discrimination-in-hiring-process--1092672034.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

us national football league (nfl), nfl, head coach