Muslim Man in Madhya Pradesh Threatened for Putting Up Indian PM Modi's Photo at Home

Last week, a Muslim man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly lynched by his neighbours for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

A Muslim man in Indore, a city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, has filed a police complaint against his landlord on Tuesday for threatening to throw him out of the house if he refuses to remove a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The man, identified as Yusuf, told the police that he had installed a portrait of the prime minister in his rented house as he was inspired by his ideology. However, landlords Yakub Mansoori and Sultan Mansoori soon objected to it.Talking to the media about the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Pathak Soni said that in light of Yusuf’s complaint, Sadar Bazar Town Inspector has been directed to investigate the matter.Recently, a Muslim man named Babar Ali was lynched by his neighbours in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and celebrating its victory in the state assembly polls.Ali succumbed to his injuries on 20 March during treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. Tensions erupted in the area after his family refused to perform the last rites until those responsible for the murder were punished.Family members told the media that local people from their community had warned Babar against campaigning for the BJP and raising slogans in its favour, after which he sought protection from Ramkola police, but his request went unheard.Expressing condolences over Babar's death, Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath directed officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the matter. He also announced compensation of INR 200,000 ($2,644) for Babar’s family.

