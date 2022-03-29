International
Most of Mariupol Is Under Control of Russian Military, Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Says
Most of Mariupol Is Under Control of Russian Military, Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Says
Most of Mariupol (the second-largest city of the DPR after Donetsk) is currently under the control of the Russian armed forces, Chechen Republic head Ramzan Kadyrov said.
2022-03-29T04:56+0000
2022-03-29T04:57+0000
Earlier, the Chechen authorities confirmed that Kadyrov was in Mariupol. The head of Chechnya met with Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin and discussed plans for further cooperation.Over the past few weeks, the Donetsk People's Republic militia, together with Russian troops, have been clearing Mariupol of the remaining forces of Ukrainian radicals, including the Azov nationalist battalion.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine. Moscow has also stressed it has no plans to occupy its neighbour.
russia, ukraine, ramzan kadyrov, mariupol, dpr, donetsk people's republic

Most of Mariupol Is Under Control of Russian Military, Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Says

04:56 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 04:57 GMT 29.03.2022)
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armoured vehicle with the symbol "Z" painted on its side in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022.
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armoured vehicle with the symbol Z painted on its side in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2022
© REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Most of Mariupol (the second-largest city of the DPR after Donetsk) is currently under the control of the Russian armed forces, Chechen Republic head Ramzan Kadyrov said.
Earlier, the Chechen authorities confirmed that Kadyrov was in Mariupol. The head of Chechnya met with Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin and discussed plans for further cooperation.

"Russian servicemen have carried out tremendous work to liberate the city, a significant part of the enemy's manpower and armored vehicles has been destroyed. At the moment, most of the city is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces", Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

Over the past few weeks, the Donetsk People's Republic militia, together with Russian troops, have been clearing Mariupol of the remaining forces of Ukrainian radicals, including the Azov nationalist battalion.
A Russian serviceman guards the area of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic.
A Russian serviceman guards the area of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2022
A Russian serviceman guards the area of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic.
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine. Moscow has also stressed it has no plans to occupy its neighbour.
