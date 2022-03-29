https://sputniknews.com/20220329/most-of-mariupol-is-under-control-of-russian-military-chechen-republic-head-kadyrov-says-1094278918.html

Most of Mariupol Is Under Control of Russian Military, Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Says

Most of Mariupol (the second-largest city of the DPR after Donetsk) is currently under the control of the Russian armed forces, Chechen Republic head Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Earlier, the Chechen authorities confirmed that Kadyrov was in Mariupol. The head of Chechnya met with Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin and discussed plans for further cooperation.Over the past few weeks, the Donetsk People's Republic militia, together with Russian troops, have been clearing Mariupol of the remaining forces of Ukrainian radicals, including the Azov nationalist battalion.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine. Moscow has also stressed it has no plans to occupy its neighbour.

