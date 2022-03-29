https://sputniknews.com/20220329/moscow-does-not-rule-out-western-provocations-with-chemical-weapons-security-council-head-says-1094290458.html
Moscow Does Not Rule Out Western Provocations With Chemical Weapons, Security Council Head Says
The West may be plotting to stage provocations using poisonous and toxic substances, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.
Patrushev noted that Russia strictly abides by the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction. The country has destroyed all stockpiles of these weapons, as confirmed, among others, by US experts.Washington still has not eliminated the US stockpiles of chemical weapons, using all possible excuses to stall the process.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West may be plotting to stage provocations using poisonous and toxic substances, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.
"It is possible that the West itself has plans to organize such provocations. The countries of the collective West are most experienced in the use of military poisonous and toxic substances. The Germans in World War I, the Japanese in the ’30s, the Americans in Vietnam, not to mention the chemical provocations in Syria", the official told the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.
Patrushev noted that Russia strictly abides by the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons
and on their Destruction. The country has destroyed all stockpiles of these weapons, as confirmed, among others, by US experts.
Washington still has not eliminated the US stockpiles of chemical weapons, using all possible excuses to stall the process.