https://sputniknews.com/20220329/moscow-does-not-rule-out-western-provocations-with-chemical-weapons-security-council-head-says-1094290458.html

Moscow Does Not Rule Out Western Provocations With Chemical Weapons, Security Council Head Says

Moscow Does Not Rule Out Western Provocations With Chemical Weapons, Security Council Head Says

The West may be plotting to stage provocations using poisonous and toxic substances, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

2022-03-29T11:09+0000

2022-03-29T11:09+0000

2022-03-29T11:09+0000

chemical weapons

russia

us

ukraine

nikolai patrushev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107718/19/1077181976_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_bb46035158c287f1aba763acbb7dce6b.jpg

Patrushev noted that Russia strictly abides by the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction. The country has destroyed all stockpiles of these weapons, as confirmed, among others, by US experts.Washington still has not eliminated the US stockpiles of chemical weapons, using all possible excuses to stall the process.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

chemical weapons, russia, us, ukraine, nikolai patrushev